The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unaninimously passed a $1.5 billion operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. “As council chair, it has been an honor to lead the process to pass the 2023 county budget with unanimous support,” said Council Chair Megan Dunn. “During deliberations I prioritized transparency and open collaboration and appreciate discussions with fellow councilmembers to work towards a balanced budget that reflects our shared values and goals. Many thanks to our analysts, clerks, staff and our legal support to help move the process forward along the most efficient timeline in recent county history.”

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO