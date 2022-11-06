Read full article on original website
Council extends designated street fronts in downtown Edmonds, hears more budget reports
The Edmonds City Council Monday night approved a code amendment that extends the city’s BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The change prohibits multifamily-only housing in that area (as noted by the blue lines in the map above) and requires that all buildings there have commercial on the ground floor.
Application deadline Dec. 2 for Cascadia Art Museum teen ambassadors program
Cascadia Art Museum has extended the deadline to apply for its Cascadia Teen Ambassadors program to Dec. 2, 2022. Cascadia Teen Ambassadors (CTA) is a group of high school students in grades 9-12 from Snohomish and North King counties who provide insight on Cascadia programming, help create and facilitate new initiatives, and raise awareness for Cascadia. CTA members will be able to gain professional museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.
Art Beat: Author talks and Art Movie Nite — plus Gallery North and Edmonds Waterfront Center exhibits
I would love some reader feedback on this issue. Thus far, I’ve been including opportunities for the upcoming week and any future events that are selling quickly. Would you prefer further notice for scheduling? The Art Beat is here to help readers make plans, so please let me know what works best!
Scene in Edmonds: Marina sunset
Julia, absolutely beautiful. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is...
Edmonds Planning Board returns to in-person meetings, starting Nov. 9
The Edmonds Planning Board will be returning to in-person meetings in the council chambers, starting with a 7 p.m. meeting this Wednesday, Nov. 9. – A request from the Civic Park Residents Group requesting rules be adopted governing use of the Civic Center Playfield. – A review of topics discussing...
Edmonds-Woodway Players to perform ‘The Visit’ Nov. 17-19
The Edmonds-Woodway Players are presenting The Visit: a drama of love and justice, by German playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, in the EWHS Theater. The production is directed by Bruce Mindt of the EWHS Drama Department. Claire Zachinassian returns to the small town of Gullen after...
Snohomish County Council adopts 2023 county budget
The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unaninimously passed a $1.5 billion operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. “As council chair, it has been an honor to lead the process to pass the 2023 county budget with unanimous support,” said Council Chair Megan Dunn. “During deliberations I prioritized transparency and open collaboration and appreciate discussions with fellow councilmembers to work towards a balanced budget that reflects our shared values and goals. Many thanks to our analysts, clerks, staff and our legal support to help move the process forward along the most efficient timeline in recent county history.”
Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.
Veterans Day event at Edmonds Veterans Plaza Nov. 11
VFW Post 8870 and other local veterans are hosting a Veterans Day event at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11. Keynote speakers will be artist and U.S. Marine veteran Michael Reagan and veteran Mike Schindler of Operation Military Family. Civic leaders are expected to share a few remarks as well. Bagpiper Kyle Gaul and bugler Chris Edwards will perform.
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
A thank you for diaper donations
Meadowdale High School’s Key Club offered thanks to all those who donated to its recent diaper drive in support of Washington Kids in Transition. “The donated diapers and monies will assist many families,” club advisor Jenae Kirby said.
Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center of Edmonds College students complete first tiny home build
Nearly four weeks ago, students in Edmonds College’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program learned they were going to build a tiny house for their core project. They were excited to apply their new skills in action, especially since it will also provide a transitional home to someone in need.
Local incumbents leading in early general election returns
Incumbents in local legislative districts were leading in early general election returns posted by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night. In the 21st Legislative District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, Sen. Marko Liias, a Democrat, had 21,533 of the vote — or 64% — compared to 12,317 votes — or 36% — for Republican challenger Janelle Cass.
