Cleveland Heights, OH

Timothy 'House' Jones
3d ago

They were probably shocked at the gas prices. THAT STATION IS .30 CENTS HIGHER THAN EVERY OTHER GAS STATION IN NORTH EAST OHIO!

cleveland19.com

Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH

