Timothy 'House' Jones
3d ago
They were probably shocked at the gas prices. THAT STATION IS .30 CENTS HIGHER THAN EVERY OTHER GAS STATION IN NORTH EAST OHIO!
Reply(3)
4
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Overturned dump truck delayed traffic on I-90 in Cleveland
A rollover dump truck crash delayed traffic on I-90 in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran over a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday on the city’s East Side, police say. The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road, south of Interstate 90, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the Cleveland police spokeswoman.
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a...
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, was sentenced to two years in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday. Judge Santoli also took away Loren Girardi’s driver’s license for life.
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
cleveland19.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
Richmond Heights’ new law requiring cameras at apartment buildings pays off with arson arrest
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council recently approved legislation that requires the city’s apartment buildings to have cameras posted at all building entrances and exits. And that new requirement has already aided police in making an arrest in an arson case. Just after 5 a.m. Oct. 29, Richmond Heights...
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
House fire on East 123rd Street intentionally set, arson investigators say
The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating after a house on East 123rd Street went up in flames Wednesday morning.
How a Pa. trooper linked a 14-year-old driver to a Euclid slaying
EUCLID, Ohio – The Pennsylvania State trooper quickly noticed the erratic driving of the person behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey, from the screeching brakes on Interstate 80 to the weaving across lanes. Within minutes, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and linked to a death more...
Truck driver cited after I-71 rollover crash
The driver of a commercial vehicle that flipped over on I-71 Tuesday morning has been cited, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children. The deadly...
Man previously trespassed from mall for stealing, is again arrested in lot with stolen goods: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.
State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
Columbus shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 15, things went from bad to worse for a Columbus resident, who was not only caught shoplifting at a West Ridgewood Drive store but also was in possession of felony drugs. The woman was arrested for theft and drug abuse. Breaking and entering: Ridge Road. On Oct. 18,...
Watch: Cleveland police confront convicted killer of 4 with proof that he did it
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland police told a killer ‘We got you.’ Interrogation video shows homicide detectives confronting Armond Johnson about the deaths of four people.
