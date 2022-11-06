Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Nov. 6)

The football playoffs begin this week as does state volleyball and golf.

Swimming and diving completes its second half of state championship meets, and we saw the end of the bowling and cross-country seasons bring more stellar performances.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 10, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Cedric Bailey, Chaminade, football: Bailey threw six touchdown passes to four different receivers and finished 20 of 28 for 244 yards in a 45-6 win over Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast.

▪ Collin Hurst, Western, football: Hurst completed 15 of 16 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 49-22 win over Plantation which secured the No. 2 seed in Region 4-4M.

Western Wildcats quarterback Collin Hurst carries the ball against Plantation Colonels during football game on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Western HS in Davie. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald ANDREW ULOZA/FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

▪ Jason Bourciquot, Pembroke Pines Charter, football: Bourciquot had six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 33-0 win over Pompano Beach and the school’s first playoff berth in 10 seasons. For the season, Bourciquot finished with over 800 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games played.

Pembroke Pines Charter wide receiver Jason Bourciquot had six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 33-0 win over Pompano Beach and the school’s first playoff berth in 10 seasons. Courtesy of Mirland Aubourg

▪ Juliet Radich, Cardinal Gibbons, girls’ diving: Radich, a freshman, broke the state’s 1-meter springboard diving record at the Region 4-2A meet with a final score of 544.25.

Cardinal Gibbons diver Juliet Radich, seen here in mid-dive, broke the state’s 1-meter springboard diving record at the Region 4-2A meet with a final score 544.25. Courtesy of Geoffrey Udell

▪ Zy’Aire Barr, St. Thomas Aquinas volleyball: Barr had 13 kills and a 3.0 serve receive percentage to lead the Raiders to a four-set victory over Lourdes and a berth in the Class 6A state semifinals.

