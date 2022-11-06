ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Scarlet Nation

1st and Nole: FSU embarrasses Miami, can Seminoles win 10 games?

Ariya Massoudi, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Roberto Aguayo, and Curt Weiler take fan questions, comments and more as they chat about the Seminoles' 45-3 win over Miami. They also will look ahead to the game at Syracuse and debate if Florida State can finish the rest of the season without a loss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

November signing window begins: Women's hoops, soccer, softball

The November signing window opened on Wednesday, and a number of Florida State programs announced newcomers. Here's a look at some of the signings and this story will be updated throughout the day. Women's basketball. Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the signing of two incoming freshmen in Spaniards...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

UF WBK: News, Notes, Quotes, Interviews, & Photo Gallery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Four Gators scored in double-figures and Florida pulled-away late on Monday evening to take down Florida A&M, 83-55, in the 2022-23 season-opener. The Gators (1-0, 0-0 SEC) were led by Leilani Correa who came off the bench to score 18 points. KK Deans, Ra Shaya Kyle and Jordyn Merritt all scored 15 points as well for the Gators who shot 28-of-77 (36.4%) from the field and 9-of-31 (29%) from three-point range. The UF bench outscored the Florida A&M's (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) bench, 41-7.
GAINESVILLE, FL

