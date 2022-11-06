ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Keegan-Michael Key Shares ‘Wonka’ Details, Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘A Delicious Artist’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Timothée Chalamet, with the young actor set to release two of the highest profile films of his career. While many cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the release of “Dune: Part II,” the Oscar nominee is also playing the titular role in “ Wonka ,” Paul King’s prequel to “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The plot of “Wonka” has largely remained a mystery (although Chalamet shared a photo of himself in costume), but we know the film also stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key , Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and Simon Farnaby.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Keegan-Michael Key offered some new details on the film, revealing that Chalamet performs seven songs in the musical.

“He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number,” he said. “I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used, and I would also like to add the words ‘wondrous’ and ‘a little bit epic.’ It’s a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project.”

Chalamet will be the third significant actor to play Willy Wonka on screen, following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. But his co-stars seem to think he lived up to expectations. Key praised the young actor for carrying the film with his charisma and screen presence.

“There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else,’” he said. “And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu ! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.”

“Wonka” is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 17, 2023.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
IndieWire

Isla Fisher Thought Her ‘Great Gatsby’ Aesthetic Was ‘Too Much’ Even for Baz Luhrmann

Hollywood history is filled with controversial literary adaptations, but Baz Luhrmann’s take on “The Great Gatsby” ranks up there with the best of them. His take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work polarized audiences, with some viewing it as blasphemous and others seeing it as a timely update of a classic novel. In a new interview with Now to Love, Isla Fisher, who played Myrtle in the film, reflected on the experience of working with Luhrmann. “Baz is the greatest,” Fisher said. “He is just magical. You can’t compare Baz to anyone. He is dressed to the nines at all times, regardless of...
IndieWire

‘Mammals’ Trailer: James Corden and Sally Hawkins Struggle with Monogamy

The magic of monogamy just might be an illusion in modern marriages. The trailer for “Mammals,” the latest Amazon Prime Video series from Stephanie Liang (“Made for Love,” “Physical”), asks what it means to find “the one” and have a successful marriage. James Corden stars as Jamie, a chef whose world implodes after he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) through sexts. Jamie enlists his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan) to help him find the truth about Amandine’s fidelity. Yet Jamie soon learns that Jeff’s marriage to his sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) is far from perfect, either. Jeff attempts...
IndieWire

Jeremy Strong Almost Played Chris Evans’ Pre-Superhero Body Double in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Jeremy Strong almost wore Chris Evans’ face…literally. The mind-bending would-be casting hinged on Strong almost playing Evans’ body double for his pre-superhero physique in the 2011 Marvel film “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Strong, who went to high school in Massachusetts with Evans, revealed to The Sunday Times that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he auditioned to play the younger version of Captain America, sans muscles. “OK, fuck it, I will tell you this story,” the “Succession” star said, noting that after he lost out on a role for “Cowboys & Aliens,” he was offered a part in “a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IndieWire

Ryan Reynolds Says He Was ‘Whittled Down to Next to Nothing’ by ‘Spirited’ Dance Routines

Ryan Reynolds experienced the exercise regimen of a lifetime: singing and dancing in a Christmas musical movie. The “Spirited” star revealed he became “terribly sore” during production for the modern twist on “A Christmas Carol” opposite Will Ferrell. “I felt like I was whittled down to next to nothing halfway through the movie,” Reynolds told People magazine of his weight loss. “I mean, we would wear those Fitbits and you’d see you get like 28,000 steps in a day. It was crazy.” “Spirited” centers on an updated Scrooge (Reynolds) who flips the script on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) by forcing him...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See her preliminary thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson Falls for Charlotte Gainsbourg in ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Trailer

Rebel Wilson is finding her serious acting roots. The “Senior Year” star portrays an archeologist who grapples with complications stemming from her husband’s (Celyn Jones) traumatic brain injury in IFC Films’ “The Almond and the Seahorse,” out December 16. Charlotte Gainsbourg also plays an architect who has fallen out of love with her partner (Trine Dyrholm) due to a similar injury. “What happens when you’re ambushed by time? An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love,” the official synopsis reads. “Love is the only thing that keeps them...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Calls ‘Creed III’ a ‘Regretful Situation’ for ‘Rocky’ Franchise

Sylvester Stallone is throwing a punch toward the plot of “Creed III.” The “Rocky” icon revealed in a Hollywood Reporter cover story that he views Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut as taking the franchise into a “dark space” due to a “different philosophy” on the characters. “Creed III,” which will arrive in theaters in March 2023, is the first “Rocky”-related film not to include Stallone onscreen or as a producer. “This is a classic case of them going around and trying to continually cherry-pick aspects of ‘Rocky’ without even asking me if I want to join in,” Stallone said, citing the other...
IndieWire

‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: Messy Black Panther Sequel Still Pays Loving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
IndieWire

James Cameron Defends ‘Avatar 2’ Runtime: It’s as Epic as ‘The Sopranos’

James Cameron is bringing some gabagool drama to Pandora. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director defended the label that the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel is a typical “family story from Disney.” With a whopping three-plus hour runtime, Cameron explained that the film dives deeper into the parental dynamics between Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their shared civic duty with Pandora. The couple are now also parents to five children, a mix of biological and adopted kids. “People say, ‘Oh my God, a family story from Disney? Just what we want…'” Cameron told Total Film. “This isn’t that kind of...
IndieWire

Five Ways Host Jimmy Kimmel Can Steer a Better Oscars Ceremony

There’s a host again. Thank God, there’s a host again. Not three hosts, like at this March’s misbegotten Oscars ceremony. One host. And it’s the same host as the last time we had just one host, almost five years ago: Jimmy Kimmel. After back-to-back emceeing gigs in 2017 and 2018, including during the infamous Best Picture mixup that resulted in the “La La Land” team temporarily handed statuettes that rightfully belonged to “Moonlight,” the Academy decided to go three straight Oscars ceremonies without a host at all. The hope was for a leaner, faster-paced ceremony. That never happened. Meanwhile, ratings for the ceremony kept...
IndieWire

‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill Makes Art from Therapy in a Cagey Netflix Doc About His Psychiatrist

I’m a writer. When my dad died, I seized on writing a eulogy as my best chance to process his loss — potentially messy and egoistic as it was, I could either make a florid spectacle of my grief or risk letting it fester inside me even worse than it was always going to. Jonah Hill is a filmmaker (among other things), and when his older brother Jordan suffered a fatal embolism in December of 2017, I suspect that Hill felt a similar instinct to express himself the best way he knew how. Likewise, I suspect that he faced a version...
IndieWire

Julia Fox Says Whirlwind Kanye West Romance Hurt Her Acting Career

Julia Fox is making “No Sudden Move” when it comes to her next acting role. The “Uncut Gems” breakout actress revealed that her highly publicized six-week-long romance with Grammy winner Kanye West in early 2022 had a negative effect on her acting career. “After the big...
IndieWire

‘The Whale’ Trailer: Brendan Fraser Gives His Career-Best Performance in Darren Aronofsky’s Drama

There are transformative performances, and then there is what Brendan Fraser did for “The Whale.” The actor is almost unrecognizable under layers of makeup and prosthetics as he portrays a 600-lb. man in Darren Aronofsky’s dark drama based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter. “It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser recently said of his performance. “That’s really all I can tell you…The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy…I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.” That lasting impression may...
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Disses ‘Taxi Driver’ Studio’s ‘Timid’ Choice to Make Harvey Keitel’s Pimp Character White

Quentin Tarantino has never made a secret of his love for “Taxi Driver,” frequently listing the Martin Scorsese film as one of his favorite movies of all time. So it shouldn’t be surprising that Tarantino devoted a chapter in his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” to discussing the film. But readers may be surprised to learn that his thoughts on the 1976 movie aren’t entirely positive. Tarantino argues in his book that “Taxi Driver” studio Columbia Pictures significantly watered down screenwriter Paul Schrader’s vision for the film, and that it could have been even better if Scorsese shot the original script without...
IndieWire

Leslie Grossman Talks ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ and Ryan Murphy: ‘This Season Is Very Personal’

Since the days of Mary Cherry and The WB’s “Popular,” Leslie Grossman and Ryan Murphy have been teaming up to make people laugh, scream, and/or do whatever you call the involuntary horse-like sound that sometimes happens when you combine the two. And yet, “American Horror Story: NYC” sees the vivacious actress, typically known for her pitch-perfect zingers and larger-than-life reactions to terror, taking on a more somber tone in a petrifying, barebones shift for the scary anthology that’s still unfolding. “Barbara is definitely a departure for me,” Grossman said in a spoiler-free interview with IndieWire, held by phone prior to the...
IndieWire

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Director Teases Possible Sequel Involving the Multiverse and Time Travel

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was almost a lot weirder. The Daniel Radcliffe-led film about the legendary parody artist takes a deliberately loose approach to the facts, combining truth and fiction in its quest to make a mockery of the music biopic genre. Yet despite the cartoonish elements, the film is still largely set in the music industry and conveys the beats of Yankovic’s career (even if it exaggerates quite a few of them). But as it turns out, the film came close to taking things in a very different, Marvel-inspired direction. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director...
IndieWire

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Grave Before Filming

Few films have had bigger shoes to fill than “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was tasked with carrying on the Marvel franchise after the tragic death of its star, Chadwick Boseman. Ryan Coogler and his team ultimately opted not to fill those shoes at all, relying on the original film’s supporting cast to step up and carry the sequel as an ensemble. But Boseman’s shadow still loomed large over every aspect of the production. In a new Ebony cover story, the film’s cast opened up about their grief for Boseman and the many small ways they tried to honor his legacy...
IndieWire

Britney Spears Isn’t Ready for a Biopic Despite Millie Bobby Brown’s Pitch: ‘Dude, I’m Not Dead’

Britney Spears isn’t ready for the biopic treatment just yet. Shortly after “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown shared her aspiration of starring as Spears in a movie about the “Toxic” singer’s tumultuous life, the pop icon took to Instagram. “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life…dude I’m not dead !!!” Spears captioned a photo of wooden doors on Instagram, in part. Spears continued, “I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! Either way…I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors!!! I did kinda post too much this week…I’m embarrassed!!! I get it…oh...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy