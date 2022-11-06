KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of warm, sunny days to enjoy before tropical rain moves into parts of our area ahead of a cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO