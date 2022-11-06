ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of warm, sunny days to enjoy before tropical rain moves into parts of our area ahead of a cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain is expected in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Thursday night into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole lifts Northward. A cold front for Friday will also bring an added opportunity for rain across our area. Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm...
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
Where to Stay - Middle Tennessee

The big cities are known to draw in the crowds. Everyone flocks to them knowing that they will find lots of things to do, be close to some of the best food in Tennessee and get to enjoy meeting people from around the world.
Science of the Spirits

Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores. A new Tennessee law now makes third graders who score low on an end of the year standardized test in reading repeat the third grade. KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day. Updated:...
Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
Bird flu drives business to East Tenn. turkey farmers

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Avian Influenza killed 7.1 million turkeys this year, according to the USDA. With a little more than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, smaller farms are filling the void left by big box stores. “It’s been a pretty good season. They’ve done alright. I’m an experienced...
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
