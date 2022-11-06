Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of warm, sunny days to enjoy before tropical rain moves into parts of our area ahead of a cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
WATE
Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain is expected in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Thursday night into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole lifts Northward. A cold front for Friday will also bring an added opportunity for rain across our area. Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm...
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
Daylight Saving Time ends, Standard Time starts in East Tennessee
Daylight saving time ended early morning Sunday and East Tennessee is set to change its clocks back an hour, according to the Time and Date website.
Where to Stay - Middle Tennessee
The big cities are known to draw in the crowds. Everyone flocks to them knowing that they will find lots of things to do, be close to some of the best food in Tennessee and get to enjoy meeting people from around the world.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
LPR cameras able to read blue TN license plates at night after series of updates, vendor says
After Tennessee rolled out new license plates, officers complained they were very hard to read at night by LPR cameras. According to representatives of Flock Safety, there have been updates pushed out to fix the problem.
wvlt.tv
Science of the Spirits
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores. A new Tennessee law now makes third graders who score low on an end of the year standardized test in reading repeat the third grade. KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
wvlt.tv
Bird flu drives business to East Tenn. turkey farmers
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Avian Influenza killed 7.1 million turkeys this year, according to the USDA. With a little more than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, smaller farms are filling the void left by big box stores. “It’s been a pretty good season. They’ve done alright. I’m an experienced...
Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the fire is an estimated 177 acres. It is 90% contained. The fire was first reported by...
wvlt.tv
Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday
The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said. Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29. 273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says. Updated: 14 hours ago. The fire in Duff was reported on Wednesday, but Tennessee Forestry crews are working to...
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick: Another fire on Rockwood Mountain, Man hurt after explosion, Election results
Vol nation confident Tennessee will get back on track. Polls are closing across Tennessee. Here's a look at where the candidates stand. Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Ballot issues are causing voting backups in Knox County.
WAFF
American Red Cross faces shortage of volunteers as house fires increase in Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just the past couple of weeks, there have been several house fires here in the Tennessee Valley. Khris Anderson, with the Red Cross, says around this time of year, it’s no surprise. “Unfortunately every time the seasons change. We go from summer, into Fall,...
Comments / 0