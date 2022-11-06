ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unbeatens Phoebus and Green Run joined by Oscar Smith, Maury and Warwick as top seeds in region football pairings

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Phoebus wide receiver Jordan Bass celebrates a touchdown during a 56-0 victory against Oscar Smith at Darling Stadium in Hampton on Saturday. Both teams are No. 1 seeds in their region playoffs. KENDALL WARNER/STAFF Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Phoebus and Green Run — the only remaining unbeaten teams in Hampton Roads — as expected earned top seeds in their Region A football tournaments, the Virginia High School announced Sunday.

The seedings are determined by the VHSL’s power ratings.

The Phantoms (10-0), defending Class 3 state champions, are coming off a convincing 56-0 victory over Oscar Smith on Saturday at Darling Stadium. Phoebus opens the Class 3 Region A playoffs at Darling against No. 8 seed York.

Green Run (10-0), after a second straight unbeaten regular season in the Beach District, opens the Class 5 Region A playoffs at home against No. 8 seed Hickory, which earned the final spot in a tie-breaker over First Colonial.

Oscar Smith, the defending state champion in Class 6, held onto a No. 1 seed despite the loss to Phoebus. The Tigers host No. 8 Kellam in Class 6 Region A.

Maury has a first-round bye in Class 5 Region B as the top seed, and Nansemond River — after an upset of King’s Fork on Friday — nabbed the second seed and a first-round bye in a tie-breaker over Kecoughtan. Both of those teams finished the regular season 7-3 with 27.7 power rating.

Warwick is the top seed in Class 4 Region A and hosts No. 8 Hampton at Todd Stadium.

In private-school football, only two Hampton Roads teams qualified for the VISAA postseason. In Division II, Atlantic Shores will visit Nansemond-Suffolk at 7 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.

Below is a look at first-round games. Days and times will be finalized this week.

Class 6 Region A

#8 Kellam (4-6) at #1 Oscar Smith (9-1)

#5 Franklin County (6-4) at #4 Western Branch (8-2)

#7 James River (4-6) at #2 Thomas Dale (9-1)

#6 Cosby (5-5) at #3 Manchester (9-1)

Class 5 Region A

#8 Hickory (3-7) at #1 Green Run (10-0)

#5 Indian River (7-3) at #4 Salem (7-3)

#7 Tallwood (4-6) at #2 Kempsville (9-1)

#6 Bayside (6-4) at #3 Cox (8-2)

Class 5 Region B

#1 Maury (7-1) and #2 Nansemond River (7-3) have first-round byes

#6 Norview (4-6) vs. #3 Kecoughtan (7-3) at Darling Stadium

#5 Menchville (5-5) vs. #4 Woodside (7-3) at Todd Stadium on Thursday

Class 4 Region A

#8 Hampton (3-7) vs. #1 Warwick (9-1) at Todd Stadium

#5 Heritage (6-4) at #4 Churchland (7-3)

#7 Deep Creek (5-5) at #2 King’s Fork (8-2)

#6 Grafton (6-4) vs. #3 Warhill (7-3) at Wanner Stadium on Thursday

Class 3 Region A

#8 York (7-3) vs. #1 Phoebus (10-0) at Darling Stadium

#5 Southampton (8-2) at #4 Norcom (7-3)

#7 Colonial Heights (6-4) vs. #2 Lafayette (9-1) at Wanner Stadium

#6 Hopewell (6-4) at #3 Lake Taylor (9-1)

Class 2 Region A

#8 Bruton (5-5) at #1 King William (7-3)

#5 Brunswick (5-5) at #4 Greensville County (8-2)

#7 Amelia County (5-5) at #2 Thomas Jefferson of Richmond (7-3)

#6 Nandua (6-4) at #3 Poquoson (6-4) at Poquoson Middle

VISAA Division I

#4 Potomac School at #1 Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m. Saturday

#3 St. Christopher’s at #2 Benedictine, 1 p.m. Saturday

VISAA Division II

#4 Fredericksburg Christian at #1 North Cross, time tbd Saturday

#3 Atlantic Shores at #2 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, 7 p.m. Friday

