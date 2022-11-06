Read full article on original website
thebaycities.com
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
Fox11online.com
Appeal for man convicted in 2000 homicide put on hold
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
Fox11online.com
Hearing postponed for teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
Fox11online.com
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
95.5 FM WIFC
Bell Pleads Guilty for 2019 Shooting Incident in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of shooting at a group of teenagers has entered a guilty plea to the charges. Maurice Bell was in Marathon County court on Monday where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, one additional count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police double rewards for catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are doubling down on catalytic converter thefts. In partnership with Crime Stoppers, the department is offering to pay double the reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of individuals responsible for catalytic converter thefts in the area. The effort is made...
Fox11online.com
State asks for another extension in case against dead 1976 double murderer
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUK) – The state has asked for another extension of its deadline for filing arguments in why Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s conviction should stand for a Marinette County double murder. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case has been...
wtaq.com
Delay In Green Bay Murder Case
Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting
Green Bay Police is looking for the vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that had occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September.
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
Fox11online.com
Brown County traffic work zone sting yields dozens of citations
(WLUK) -- To curb reckless driving in work zones, Brown County set up a traffic enforcement operation and caught some dangerous drivers in the act. Last week, the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Highway Commission reported seeing an uptick in close calls involving vehicles and highway workers. As promised, the...
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
Fox11online.com
Deputies looking for driver that hit and injured horse in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and injured a horse in Calumet County. The incident happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison. Deputies say the truck was driving north on Firelane 13 when it left the...
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
