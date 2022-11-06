Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in 2022 without question. They are 2-6 on the season and are facing a number of questions in reference to their roster. However, head coach Josh McDaniels’ job is reportedly not in jeopardy, per Josina Anderson. “League source on the status of the...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Stats: Dak's rushing, Mixon's outlook & Falcons/Panthers preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are back for another Stat Nerd Thursday, where they provide (at least) one stat for all 32 NFL teams. This week, the guys focus in on Dak Prescott’s return to running the ball, talk about...
Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots walked away with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty on one side of the ball. The Patriots’ offense recorded just 203 total yards in the win and for a second game in a row, they struggled to get the ball into […] The post Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach
The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals
Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers so far this season, and that trend continued in Week 9 when they were destroyed by the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 42-21. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to end the P.J. Walker hype train by replacing him with Baker Mayfield midway through this […] The post Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Kyler Murray hamstring injury puts fantasy owners in tough spot for Week 10 vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Murray did not take part in the Cardinals walkthrough on Wednesday. While he was labeled as a non-participant, it wasn’t a practice, so this serves as just an estimation of what he would have done on a typical day.
Derrick Henry could get offensive help for Titans’ key Week 10 game vs. Broncos
Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.
‘I have no fear’: Colts coach Jeff Saturday fires stern message at his doubters
The Indianapolis Colts as a franchise were thrown for a loop by Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement before the 2019-20 season began, and they are still reeling from the effects of their former franchise quarterback’s decision. In recent days, the Colts made the decision to remove Frank Reich from his post as head coach, naming franchise […] The post ‘I have no fear’: Colts coach Jeff Saturday fires stern message at his doubters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor takes crucial step towards return after missing Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a crucial step toward returning to Lucas Oil Stadium after he participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Taylor’s injury woes span to an ankle tweak in a 24-17 Tennessee Titans win in Week...
‘He had no clue’: Lamar Jackson’s surprise to super fan with heart condition will melt yours
In a rather tear-jerking moment, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave the surprise of a lifetime to a young fan dealing with a heart condition. Right after arriving in the team hotel prior to their Week 9 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, Jackson met the fan who had no idea that he was coming. […] The post ‘He had no clue’: Lamar Jackson’s surprise to super fan with heart condition will melt yours appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Week 10 has officially arrived in the NFL and fantasy football, and if you managed to win your Week 9 matchup with a lot of top running backs on a bye, then congratulations. Now, we turn our attention to the Week 10 start ’em sit ’em running backs for fantasy football. Who should start and […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season
The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, have been among the NFL’s best teams to start the season. They currently sit at 6-3 and are first in the AFC North. Through their first nine games of the season, the Ravens have been heavily impacted by injuries. On both sides of the ball, key starters have […] The post Ravens’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
