Rams inactives: Cam Akers active, Tutu Atwell a healthy scratch vs. Bucs

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Rams will have a full group of running backs today against the Buccaneers. Cam Akers, who has missed the last two games due to a rift with the team, is officially active.

He returned to the team this past week and practiced Thursday and Friday, his first time practicing since the start of Week 6. He’ll join Darrell Henderson Jr., Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown in the backfield.

Tutu Atwell is surprisingly a healthy scratch after not playing any snaps last week against the 49ers. He hasn’t had much of a role this season and only has one career catch.

Bryce Perkins, Terrell Burgess, Shaun Jolly, Lance McCutcheon, Kendall Blanton and Bobby Brown III are all healthy scratches against the Bucs, too.

For the Buccaneers, there are no surprise inactives. Russell Gage, Antoine Winfield Jr., Luke Goedeke and Cameron Brate were all ruled out already, and Kyle Trask is also inactive.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

