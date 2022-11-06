Read full article on original website
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
NASCAR's Coy Gibbs Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Watching Son Ty Win the Xfinity Series Championship
"I've always got his back as a father," the 49-year-old said in his final press conference following his son's big moment Saturday Coy Gibbs, who previously raced for NASCAR and coached for the NFL, has died. He was 49. The father of fellow NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs died Saturday in his sleep, his company Joe Gibbs Racing announced, just hours after his 20-year-old son won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway that evening. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner)...
NASCAR's Christopher Bell leads Coy Gibbs tributes after exec's sudden death: 'We are all so heartbroken'
Christopher Bell was among the NASCAR drivers who paid tribute to Coy Gibbs on Sunday after the racing executive died in his sleep.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022
Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
WCNC
PJ Walker to start for Panthers vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback for the Panthers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. With just a few days to get ready for the Falcons, Wilks opted to stick with Walker despite a poor showing...
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
WCNC
Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.
