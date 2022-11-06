"I've always got his back as a father," the 49-year-old said in his final press conference following his son's big moment Saturday Coy Gibbs, who previously raced for NASCAR and coached for the NFL, has died. He was 49. The father of fellow NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs died Saturday in his sleep, his company Joe Gibbs Racing announced, just hours after his 20-year-old son won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway that evening. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner)...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO