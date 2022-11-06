ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

NASCAR's Coy Gibbs Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Watching Son Ty Win the Xfinity Series Championship

"I've always got his back as a father," the 49-year-old said in his final press conference following his son's big moment Saturday Coy Gibbs, who previously raced for NASCAR and coached for the NFL, has died. He was 49. The father of fellow NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs died Saturday in his sleep, his company Joe Gibbs Racing announced, just hours after his 20-year-old son won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway that evening. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner)...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jalopnik

Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
Sportscasting

3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022

Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
WCNC

PJ Walker to start for Panthers vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback for the Panthers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. With just a few days to get ready for the Falcons, Wilks opted to stick with Walker despite a poor showing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy