Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
starvedrock.media
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say
A minivan hit the Chicago woman in Oak Lawn, officials said.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
High winds knock out power for thousands across the region
Saturday's high speed winds and storms put thousands out of power all throughout south east Wisconsin.
When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago
I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars. Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!
DuPage County Election Results
DuPage County residents voted for several races Tuesday including county clerk, treasurer as well as several school board referendums. Election Results for Illinois races available here
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, big swings in temperature ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a quiet pattern most of this week, but big swings in temperatures are coming later in the forecast. Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low temperature of 38 degrees. Expect sunny skies and a high of 55 Monday. Skies will be sunny for most of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm to near 70 by Thursday, followed by a dramatic cooldown for the weekend.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Shed fire spreads to Orland Park home
A fire believed to have started in a backyard shed quickly spread to the adjacent home Monday night in Orland Park. Orland Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Avenida Del Este. Firefighters said when they arrived there was...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street
Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say
Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Man dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Joliet
CHICAGO - A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Joliet Monday morning. At 8 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Round east of Von Esch Road for a multiple-vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a 26-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic with...
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2