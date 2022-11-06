ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Look: Cooper Kupp wore an awesome Dwight Schrute shirt before Rams-Bucs

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Cooper Kupp and the Rams are on a business trip to Tampa Bay this weekend, visiting the Buccaneers for a Week 9 tilt at Raymond James Stadium. Kupp showed up to the game wearing a fantastic shirt, paying homage to the great Dwight K. Schrute from “The Office”.

Kupp is always one to put together a great pregame outfit, but this is one of his better choices. Check out his shirt below, which is paired with the perfect tweet from the Rams.

