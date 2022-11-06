Read full article on original website
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
"Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Will Make You Fall in Love With Her All Over Again
We’ve been waiting for this day for what feels like centuries, and now it’s finally here. It’s the return of one of the greatest titans that the film industry has ever known, whose projects have collected countless accolades and changed cinema as an art form several times over. After years of delays, detours, and demolished dreams, the time has come to once again let movies whisk us away to another world.I am, of course, talking about Lindsay Lohan’s return to film. I’m sure James Cameron would love to have that kind of adulation being hurled at Avatar 2. But has...
