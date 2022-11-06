Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
TV tonight: Emily Blunt’s bloody, beautiful western The English lands at last
This sweeping drama by Hugo Blick sees a vengeful English aristocrat hunt down her son’s killer in the Old West. Plus: the boisterous football fans who’ve formed a choir
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Frost Up Kratos’ Ax in God of War Ragnarök
Elemental infusion plays a huge role in God of War Ragnarök when it comes to Kratos' Axe. Released on Nov. 9, this game expands on the gameplay and lore of its predecessor, God of War. Once players get their hands on the Leviathan axe at the start of the...
Comments / 0