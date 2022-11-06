Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes
Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year, his fifth with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rose Bowl Remains Obstacle to Early CFP Expansion
As college football moves toward expansion, there are numerous details that still need to be ironed out. With many of the sport’s power brokers pushing for a 12-team field as early as 2024, one of the looming questions to be ironed out is rooted in the game’s past: What will become of The Granddaddy of Them All?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seminoles defensive end projected as top-10 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida State Seminoles have had multiple breakout players throughout the 2022 season. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive end Patrick Payton are a few of the names that immediately come to mind. There might not be a star shining brighter on the Seminoles' roster right...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters
It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans
Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has...
