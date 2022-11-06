Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 10 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Indianapolis Colts with a disappointing 2-6 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow the Silver and Black to garner another loss this weekend. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year, his fifth with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mark Kiszla: Dre’Mont Jones would be a fool to give struggling Broncos a hometown discount after trade of Bradley Chubb
As the Broncos’ most valuable defensive lineman, Dre’Mont Jones would be a fool to play at a discount for an NFL team that hasn’t won diddly in years. It will take more than an empty promise of winning the Super Bowl to keep him here. Jones will follow the money, even if it leads him straight out of Denver.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters
It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rose Bowl Remains Obstacle to Early CFP Expansion
As college football moves toward expansion, there are numerous details that still need to be ironed out. With many of the sport’s power brokers pushing for a 12-team field as early as 2024, one of the looming questions to be ironed out is rooted in the game’s past: What will become of The Granddaddy of Them All?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Sign Kicker Matthew Wright
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the team announced. Wright spent the summer of 2020 with the Steelers and kicked in three games for the team that season. He's played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 21 of 24 field goals in 14 games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seminoles defensive end projected as top-10 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida State Seminoles have had multiple breakout players throughout the 2022 season. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive end Patrick Payton are a few of the names that immediately come to mind. There might not be a star shining brighter on the Seminoles' roster right...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Huskies Climb in Power Rankings, Poised to Make Big Jump
The University of Washington football team struggled some but, literally in the end, was able to show it belongs as the Pac-12's fifth-best team by beating Oregon State. Now comes a much different identity check: Are the Huskies any better than that?. They go to Oregon this weekend as the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Steve Clifford Postgame Press Conference vs Trail Blazers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves have played plenty of mindless basketball to start this season, but just when it seems like their lowlights have hit their nadir, they come up with a moment like the one in the second quarter of Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Suns. After falling behind...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
FRISCO - We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ. “I’ve...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the game averaging 31.2 points per game this season.
Comments / 0