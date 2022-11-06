She's a sophomore, but Eleanor Raker is already a two-time Nevada state cross country champion.

Galena's Raker won the girls state 5A cross country meet in Boulder City on Saturday, posting a time of 18 minutes, 26.7 seconds.

Bishop Manogue junior Amaya Aramini was second in 18:35.9 and Manogue junior Ava Luczkow was third in 19:00.8.

The Carson girls won the team title with 62 points. The Senators, who have just one senior, last won the team title 11 years ago.

Bishop Manogue was second with 70 points and Galena took third with 73.

3A State

Jenna Walters from Virgin Valley won the 3A girls race in 19:58.3, followed by Kiely Munson, senior from Spring Creek, in 20:02.1; and Lyla Landy, freshman from South Tahoe, in 20:03.4

Las Vegas' Somerset Academy won the team title and Spring Creek took second.

2A State

North Tahoe freshman Brita Johnson won the girls race in 20:24.5, just ahead of teammate Nikki Johnson, also a freshman, in 20:25.1.

Incline junior Kira Noble was third in 20:44.3

North Tahoe won the girls team title with 14 points. Incline was second.

North Tahoe had six of the first nine finishers and seven in the top 13 in the race.

3A State girls results

2A State girls results

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Galena sophomore Eleanor Raker wins state cross country meet, Carson girls win team title