HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A strong cold front, currently stalled across Central Nebraska will get dragged across the state tonight as upper level energy pushes into the Northern Plains. Winds ahead and accompanying the front will be strong, gusting to 45 mph per hour or more. Strong southerly winds are transporting moisture into the cold airmass over northern areas creating fog and freezing fog, reducing visibilities down to a quarter mile. Bridges and less traveled roads will slicken with ice and light snow overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is effective for north central areas until noon Thursday.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO