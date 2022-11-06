Read full article on original website
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023...
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. The 2023 signing class was ranked No. 18 accoding to Extra Inning Softball. Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
Nebraska QB Thompson doubtful vs. Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson may be unavailable for the second straight week. Thompson did not practice on Tuesday, due to an elbow injury. The junior QB missed the Huskers’ contest on Saturday against Minnesota. “Just looking at him today, I probably will rule out Casey...
Husker football team readies for Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Nebraska Football Team is preparing for its biggest test of the season. Michigan is ahead of the Huskers. The Wolverines are ranked third in the country....
Huskers blow by Omaha, 100-36
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women’s basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women’s basketball...
Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
A cold air plunge...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A strong cold front, currently stalled across Central Nebraska will get dragged across the state tonight as upper level energy pushes into the Northern Plains. Winds ahead and accompanying the front will be strong, gusting to 45 mph per hour or more. Strong southerly winds are transporting moisture into the cold airmass over northern areas creating fog and freezing fog, reducing visibilities down to a quarter mile. Bridges and less traveled roads will slicken with ice and light snow overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is effective for north central areas until noon Thursday.
Hy-Vee providing free breakfast for veterans on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Veteran’s Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and Hy-Vee is showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military members by offering a free buffet-style breakfast at all Hy-Vee locations countrywide beginning at 6 a.m. and going until 10 a.m. Additionally, all veterans and active-duty military...
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In one of several Congressional races garnering national attention, Nebraska’s 2nd District was a fight to the bitter end. Republican Rep. Don Bacon won a fourth term serving the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and one the GOP tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting.
