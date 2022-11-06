ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list

It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Central Market is cooking-up chef-made Thanksgiving meals for the public

SAN ANTONIO - Central Market wants to do all the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!. For the holiday, Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 16 guests. Your all-time favorite sides, main dishes, and pies will be available...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones

SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
LEON VALLEY, TX
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation

SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour

SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

