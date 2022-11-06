Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation New Braunfels Canyon players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels Canyon high schools Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list
It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
news4sanantonio.com
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday
SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
news4sanantonio.com
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
news4sanantonio.com
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio City Council to vote whether or not to censure Councilman Bravo
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council will decide whether to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo for personal jabs he directed at fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. The incident happened back in September. The results of an investigation by the city into...
news4sanantonio.com
Central Market is cooking-up chef-made Thanksgiving meals for the public
SAN ANTONIO - Central Market wants to do all the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!. For the holiday, Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 16 guests. Your all-time favorite sides, main dishes, and pies will be available...
news4sanantonio.com
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
news4sanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
news4sanantonio.com
Body found in overturned car in Southwest Bexar County creek identified as missing man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office confirmed on Wednesday the identity of a man found on Monday inside an overturned vehicle belonging to a missing man. The medical examiner says the body is that of Austin Wiseman, 25, who was last seen on Oct. 30 on his way to work.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
news4sanantonio.com
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
news4sanantonio.com
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach's Youth Summit Leadership program teaches kids problem-solving skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping middle and high school students develop leadership skills and problem-solving through a 9-week summit for teens. This is a curriculum-based leadership program that helps students to problem solve, among learning other skills. The program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high...
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
news4sanantonio.com
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation
SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
Comments / 0