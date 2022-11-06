Miriam Gail Ayotte, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home in Sun City, AZ.

Gail, as she liked to be known, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born March 2nd, 1928, in Negaunee, MI, the daughter of John and Lillie Nicholls. Gail was a graduate of Negaunee High School. She married Gerard A. Ayotte on November 16th, 1946, and he predeceased her on October 3rd, 1988.

Gail spent most of her adult life caring for others as a nursing assistant and pharmacy technician. She worked many years on the night shift just so she could be home to care for her family. Gail was devoted, passionate, and sacrificed a lot for the wellbeing of her family, always putting them first.

She was thoughtful, respectful, and incredibly kind to everyone she met. No holiday, birthday or anniversary went by without a note, phone call or a visit from Gail, and she always managed to put her special touch on every event.

Gail enjoyed the friendship of others, especially the friends she made playing bingo in her later years.

The simple things in life gave her much joy and she always celebrated the success of others. Gail was especially proud of her two sons and grandchildren. She wasted no time telling her friends and anyone that would listen about their lives and accomplishments.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Ayotte of Sun City, AZ and Ronald Ayotte (Irene) of Memphis, TN. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Mary and Robert.

In honor of her wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.