Kristin Gibson
2d ago
This is a lie. It struck someone's house. I have the video, of the neighbors locating the spot where it fell. Please stop reporting false information.
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for Tuesday’s Valley rain, Sierra snow
The first significant storm of the season hit Northern Califonia this week, and the KCRA 3 weather team says the wet weather is continuing Tuesday and will linger into Wednesday. Tuesday has also been designated as a KCRA 3 Impact Day due to possible travel issues in the Sierra. Here...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the...
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Winter Storm: Snow, rain to taper off in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Winter weather is back as rain and snow continue in Northern California through Wednesday. The rain finally started to taper off in the valley after sundown Tuesday, though showers lingered throughout the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on which areas saw thunderstorms, but generally looking for 1 to 2 inches of rain in the valley, especially along and east of Interstate 5.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
KESQ
Northern California neighborhood on alert for prowling mountain lion
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Residents of a San Mateo neighborhood were on alert after a prowling mountain lion jumped a backyard fence, seized a chicken and fled. San Mateo police said a resident reported the mountain lion sighting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Aragon Ave.
Watch: California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds
A California man with a passion for hot peppers earned his latest Guinness World Records title by eating 10 Carolina reaper chilies -- the hottest peppers in the world -- in 33.15 seconds.
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
