Read full article on original website
Related
Compressed air cans, pills found in Aaron Carter’s home
Cans of compressed air were discovered inside Aaron Carter’s home following his sudden death over the weekend, according to a report. The cans were found in the singer’s bedroom and bathroom, and prescription pills were also present at the California home, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Officials...
Alabama rapper Bleu to release ‘Tantra’ album, featuring Zayn, Lil Wayne, other stars
Bleu, the prolific rapper and R&B artist from Mobile who has shot to fame in the last couple of years while maintaining his independent status, drops a new album Friday. Here are a few things to know about it. He’s got the A list. Bleu, (born Jeremy Biddle, formerly...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0