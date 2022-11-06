ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Compressed air cans, pills found in Aaron Carter’s home

Cans of compressed air were discovered inside Aaron Carter’s home following his sudden death over the weekend, according to a report. The cans were found in the singer’s bedroom and bathroom, and prescription pills were also present at the California home, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Officials...
CALIFORNIA STATE
