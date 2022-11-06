ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bring Me The News

U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abovethelaw.com

How Much Do In-House Lawyers Make?

Having a sense of the compensation universe is essential not only for working corporate counsel who want to benchmark their pay but also for law firm attorneys considering a move in-house. That’s where Above the Law’s In-House Compensation Survey comes in. Working with our friends at Lake Whillans, we surveyed...
PYMNTS

Twitter Reportedly Filed With FinCEN to Process Payments

Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to begin the process of registering to process payments. The social media platform did the filing last week, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing a filing it had obtained. Businesses are required to register with...
PYMNTS

Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts

Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
PYMNTS

Zelle Says Its Service ‘Not Subject’ to IRS Reporting

Gig workers and small business owners are reportedly using the payment service Zelle to avoid declaring taxable earnings to the IRS. While users of Zelle are required to declare their earnings, Zelle itself said it does not have to declare transactions made through the payment service because it is a network that does not hold the funds, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 7).
PYMNTS

Galaxy CEO Says Exposure to FTX ‘Stings’ But Isn’t Detrimental

Digital asset and blockchain firm Galaxy Digital has an exposure of about $76.8 million of cash and digital assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is in the process of withdrawing $47.5 million, the company announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a quarterly earnings press release issued before its conference call. The...
PYMNTS

Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M

B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
PYMNTS

Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
PYMNTS

80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments

80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
PYMNTS

Goldman Sachs Weighed Purchase of Card Tech Firms

Goldman Sachs has explored purchasing a payments technology company to enhance its credit card offerings. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday (Nov. 8), in which people with knowledge of the matter say the bank discussed acquiring credit card platforms Deserve and Cardless, and payments company CoreCard.
PYMNTS

Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs

In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
PYMNTS

TikTok Cuts Revenue Goal as Social Media Ad Spend Falls

Social media platform TikTok has reduced its revenue target for the year by as much as $2 billion amid flagging advertising and eCommerce sales. The goals were slashed by 20% by CEO Shou Zi Chew during a meeting in September, the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing unnamed. The company had initially anticipated revenues in the range of $12 billion to $14.5 billion for the year, but now expects that number to be nearer to $10 billion.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

