Read full article on original website
Related
Founder of fraud prevention company sentenced for defrauding investors
The co-founder of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company was sentenced in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday for defrauding investors to the tune of about $123 million, according to the Department of Justice.
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
abovethelaw.com
How Much Do In-House Lawyers Make?
Having a sense of the compensation universe is essential not only for working corporate counsel who want to benchmark their pay but also for law firm attorneys considering a move in-house. That’s where Above the Law’s In-House Compensation Survey comes in. Working with our friends at Lake Whillans, we surveyed...
Twitter Reportedly Filed With FinCEN to Process Payments
Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to begin the process of registering to process payments. The social media platform did the filing last week, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing a filing it had obtained. Businesses are required to register with...
Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts
Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Zelle Says Its Service ‘Not Subject’ to IRS Reporting
Gig workers and small business owners are reportedly using the payment service Zelle to avoid declaring taxable earnings to the IRS. While users of Zelle are required to declare their earnings, Zelle itself said it does not have to declare transactions made through the payment service because it is a network that does not hold the funds, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 7).
Galaxy CEO Says Exposure to FTX ‘Stings’ But Isn’t Detrimental
Digital asset and blockchain firm Galaxy Digital has an exposure of about $76.8 million of cash and digital assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is in the process of withdrawing $47.5 million, the company announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a quarterly earnings press release issued before its conference call. The...
Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M
B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
Mike Lindell's attempt to get his phone back from the FBI has been shut down by a judge
The MyPillow CEO had his phone seized at a fast-food restaurant in Minnesota, but a judge has ruled that it can stay with the FBI.
Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker layoffs, cyber-risk quantification, SaaS whiplash
I was laid off and I’m on an H-1B. I have enough savings to survive for a while. What should I do if I have been let go from my job?. I am on an H-1B, have an approved I-140 and an I-797 that expires in March 2024. If...
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
Goldman Sachs Weighed Purchase of Card Tech Firms
Goldman Sachs has explored purchasing a payments technology company to enhance its credit card offerings. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday (Nov. 8), in which people with knowledge of the matter say the bank discussed acquiring credit card platforms Deserve and Cardless, and payments company CoreCard.
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Which Payment Apps Are Safest? Former Bank Employee Weighs In
In a now-viral video, Sydney Bean revealed whether or not they use Venmo, Cash App, PayPal or Zelle.
TikTok Cuts Revenue Goal as Social Media Ad Spend Falls
Social media platform TikTok has reduced its revenue target for the year by as much as $2 billion amid flagging advertising and eCommerce sales. The goals were slashed by 20% by CEO Shou Zi Chew during a meeting in September, the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing unnamed. The company had initially anticipated revenues in the range of $12 billion to $14.5 billion for the year, but now expects that number to be nearer to $10 billion.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid the tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0