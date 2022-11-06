ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect paid for bag, not items inside, at Home Depot

A 36-year-old Muscatine woman is behind bars after police allege she put merchandise in a tote and paid only for the bag at the Bettendorf Home Depot checkout. Katie King faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second office, court records say.
MUSCATINE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in East Moline Monday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Amia S. L. Weathers, 22, of Moline. Rock Island County deputies responded around...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. AUSTIN LEVIN, 27, 5’9”, 185 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for six...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings

Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had meth in his shoe, police allege

A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop. Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 9...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide

On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran

A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
KBUR

Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
HAMILTON, IL
25newsnow.com

18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV

A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Monday, deputies said. Rock Island County deputies and East Moline police responded near 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash Monday, according to deputies. According to a TV6 crew on scene, 19th Street...
EAST MOLINE, IL
rigov.org

Warrant Issued for Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Crash

On Monday, November 7, 2022, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, born December 5, 1988 of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide,. Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
DAVENPORT, IA

