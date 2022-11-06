Read full article on original website
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Old grievances boil to surface on Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport urged to check flight status
BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport are being urged to check their flight status as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the United States. In a tweet, Logan Airport wrote, “Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Disabled dancers are celebrated at this South End dance company
BOSTON (WHDH) - Abilities Dance in Boston’s South End is on a mission to create an inclusive environment for all dancers, no matter physical ability. The company hopes to challenge the perspectives of the audience when it comes to dance. Abilities Dance threw two weekend performances at the Calderwood...
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
City must address the root causes of shootings in Boston, says Jimmy Hills
Last night, Boston experienced three separate shootings in a one-hour period, leaving five people injured and one person dead. Police are asking for the community's help. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren't ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened, what they might have seen or heard,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night. “We need the public's help and support on this.”
November Events
Time: Museum hours (Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm) Location: Museum of Russian Icons, 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA. The Museum is pleased to showcase three icons painted on the boards of ammunition boxes by Oleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova, a husband-wife artistic team from Kyiv. The project “Buy an Icon—Save a Life” was developed by Atlantova and Klymenko after the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine when Klymenko encountered empty wooden ammunition boxes from combat zones and noted their resemblance to icon boards. By repurposing the panels, the project strives to “transform death (symbolized by ammo boxes) into life (traditionally symbolized by icons in Ukrainian culture).” Exhibitions of ammo box icons have been staged throughout Europe and North America to raise awareness of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 strengthened the resolve of the duo to continue painting icons on boards taken back from the frontiers, with funds from sales providing support for the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants
You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
Solve it 7: Rewards Points Predicament
A local woman says someone swiped some of the points she was saving for a vacation. When she had trouble getting them back, she contacted Solve It 7. Katie travels the country for work as a flight attendant. She uses a credit card tied to a certain hotel chain. The...
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Will COVID surge in Greater Boston this winter? We asked the experts.
Health experts expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases this winter, but they aren't sure whether it will rise to a surge. The third winter of COVID-19 is fast approaching, heralded by unnerving headlines about so-called “nightmare” variants, waning hospital capacity, and a potential “tridemic” of respiratory illness and flu.
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Boston’s Downtown Revitalization Project relaunches for the first time since the pandemic
“PLAN: Downtown” is restarting after being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This downtown revitalization plan, created by the City of Boston and the Boston Consulting Group, will attempt to bring vibrancy back to Boston by creating more open spaces, opportunities for small businesses and new housing projects.
