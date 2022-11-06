ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Get a $10 e-gift card for participating in Berkeley County Gov’t blood drive

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Government and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive on November 9.

Berkeley County officials have planned a blood drive in response to the urgent need for blood donors.

The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Authority located at 212 Oakley Plantation Road.

All blood drive participants will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

