Veterans and families can get into Omaha Zoo for free on Friday
This is the 13th year the zoo has offered free admission to veterans and their families on veterans day.
WOWT
Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning bringing a quick drop in temperatures. A homeless shelter in Council Bluffs is experiencing a critical food shortage. There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne...
iheart.com
Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
iheart.com
Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed
Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
3 News Now
Temperatures Tank Thursday
Overnight, a cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest. The metro likely holds onto the 60s for the Thursday morning commute, but there could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.
Two injured after shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning
Authorities with Omaha Police say a shooting near 18th and Douglas injured two Wednesday morning. Leaving many in the community nervous about living and working downtown.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-alarm fire hits garage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Multiple structures have been damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along 14th St. just west of Levi Carter Park. A garage had caught fire overnight Sunday. Fire officials said flames from the detached garage actually spread at one point to another garage and to the back of the residence, but they were able to contain the flames fairly quickly from there.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning front brings a dramatic cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record warm day in the 70s a cool down is on the way! A strong cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:. Ahead of the front we’ll start off...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections report inmate’s death at Reception and Treatment Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Wednesday evening. It’s reported Terry Inness, 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln Tuesday. Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition according to the release and his cause of death...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Sarpy County races
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
iheart.com
Omaha House Fire Ruled Accidental
Omaha Fire Investigators say the cause of a house fire was accidental in nature: an electrical problem near common combustibles. The fire was Monday afternoon near 123rd and Binney Streets. Arriving firefighters reported large amounts of smoke and fire from the garage area. Those inside escaped before the fire department...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
State commission approves gaming application for Warhorse Omaha
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission greenlights the gaming application for Omaha's first "racino." It is being built at the site of Horsemen's Park off Q Street and South 60th, but there was a contentious debate before commissioners approved the permit. "If there was a problem with our compliance with...
