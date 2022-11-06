Overnight, a cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest. The metro likely holds onto the 60s for the Thursday morning commute, but there could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.

