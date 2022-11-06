ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage

A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning bringing a quick drop in temperatures. A homeless shelter in Council Bluffs is experiencing a critical food shortage. There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha

(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed

Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Temperatures Tank Thursday

Overnight, a cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest. The metro likely holds onto the 60s for the Thursday morning commute, but there could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-alarm fire hits garage in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Multiple structures have been damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along 14th St. just west of Levi Carter Park. A garage had caught fire overnight Sunday. Fire officials said flames from the detached garage actually spread at one point to another garage and to the back of the residence, but they were able to contain the flames fairly quickly from there.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Sarpy County races

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha House Fire Ruled Accidental

Omaha Fire Investigators say the cause of a house fire was accidental in nature: an electrical problem near common combustibles. The fire was Monday afternoon near 123rd and Binney Streets. Arriving firefighters reported large amounts of smoke and fire from the garage area. Those inside escaped before the fire department...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

State commission approves gaming application for Warhorse Omaha

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission greenlights the gaming application for Omaha's first "racino." It is being built at the site of Horsemen's Park off Q Street and South 60th, but there was a contentious debate before commissioners approved the permit. "If there was a problem with our compliance with...
OMAHA, NE

