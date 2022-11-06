Read full article on original website
Related
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community
The story of Coy Gibbs getting a writer and two strangers from San Diego to North Carolina says a lot about the late father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs. The post Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Coy Gibbs speaks glowingly of his son in last press conference before sudden death
Coy Gibbs speaking glowingly of his son circulated across the internet in the days after his death following his son's win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch showed an emotional side most had never seen before and after his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix. The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, November 9
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
racer.com
TV ratings: NASCAR Phoenix finales
NASCAR brought down the curtain on 2022 for its three national touring series last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and headed into the off-season on an optimistic note having secured the strongest TV audience for its championship finale in three years. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on NBC averaged a 1.86...
Joey Logano and his 4-year-old son celebrated his NASCAR championship with a special race-car ride
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
NASCAR intends to continue the charter system beyond 2024
NASCAR has intentions to continue the charter system beyond the 2024 season as it is believed to be a good situation for the sport.
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
NASCAR could possibly race internationally as early as 2024
NASCAR could start racing internationally as early as the 2024 season while interest in the sport is rapidly increasing over time.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
racer.com
Jay Frye to be a featured speaker at Race Industry Week
Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Jay Frye’s tenure as president of IndyCar has coincided with many impactful moves for North America’s premier open-wheel sanctioning body.
Austin Cindric Earns NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award
Austin Cindric started the season with a win at Daytona and will end it as… The post Austin Cindric Earns NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 4