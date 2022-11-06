Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Willis: Designated for return
San Francisco designated Willis (undisclosed) for return from injured reserve Wednesday. Willis' three-week practice window has opened, so he can rejoin his teammates on the practice field. If the 49ers don't activate him before the end of the three-week window, Willis would have to spend the rest of the season on IR.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston
The Red Sox agreed with Refsnyder (back) on a one-year, $1.2 million contract Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Refsnyder finished the season on the 10-day injured list while he battled low back spasms, but Boston reinstated him to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster just one day after the regular season concluded. He should thus be in store for a healthy offseason while already under contract for the 2023 season. While serving mostly as a short-side platoon player in the Red Sox outfield in 2022, Refsnyder slashed an impressive .307/.384/.497 in 177 plate appearances. Depending on what kind of additions the Red Sox make in the outfield this winter, Refsnyder could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching increase heading into the upcoming season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Zack Littell: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Littell was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Littell was sent down in mid-September and will lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster now that the offseason has begun. It's possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Showing improvement
Bellinger (eye) worked with trainers on the side during the open portion of New York's practice Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger has been out of action since fracturing his left eye socket during a Week 7 win over the Jaguars. The rookie tight end has been said to be improving, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen recently indicated that the team hopes Bellinger will be able to return Week 11 versus Detroit, per Duggan.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Claimed off waivers
Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Vasquez made a career-high 10 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Giants last year and posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely compete for a big-league roster spot during spring training in 2023.
Comments / 0