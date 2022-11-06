Rebecca Kong keeps Torrey Pines High tennis legacy going with CIF individual crown

Read full article on original website
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss. • The League...
Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets Feb. 3 opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, now has an official name and opening date. The Sound will debut with a Feb. 3 performance by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, whose 2021 San Diego performance was a stadium show at Petco Park.
Del Mar Village to cheer on Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers on Nov. 18
The Del Mar Village Association will again paint the town pink and cheer on more than 2,000 walkers as the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day kicks off in Del Mar on Friday, Nov. 18. The cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the...
Theater Notebook: Old Globe-born ‘Almost Famous’ musical takes a drubbing from Broadway critics
“Almost Famous,” the film-inspired musical that made its world premiere in 2019 at San Diego’s the Old Globe, opened on Broadway Nov. 3 to mostly tepid reviews. Several critics said the musical made no improvement on the beloved 2000 movie by Cameron Crowe, which was inspired by his own adventures as a teenage rock ‘n’ roll correspondent for Rolling Stone in San Diego in the 1970s. Crowe wrote the book for the musical and shared lyrics credits with composer Tom Kitt, who wrote the score.
Column: Stan Levin is a veteran at giving away sleeping bags
When Stan Levin encountered a homeless man in a wheelchair behind a Denny’s last month, he did what he always does. He started a conversation. As they chatted, he asked the fellow if he was sleeping on the ground and needed a sleeping bag. What he wanted at that moment, though, was a meal.
