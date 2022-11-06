ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 85

Eh Whatever
3d ago

49 same age as his brother who died of a disease... what did this one die of? Did I miss the cause, I read twice? Awful for all of his family & loved ones. I hope they somehow find peace.

Reply(7)
16
Bryan Robinson
2d ago

Sudden Adult Death is not so rare anymore Seems to be allot of that going around lately Prayers and Condolences go out to the family

Reply(1)
15
James88 Harned
3d ago

Just heartbreaking...my prayers and condolences go out to the Gibbs family...R.I.P. Coy 🙏💔🏁

Reply(1)
35
Related
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
FanSided

NASCAR driver finally wins award he really won 10 weeks ago

Austin Cindric was officially crowned Sunoco Rookie of the Year of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, 10 weeks after actually clinching the title. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric became a Daytona 500 champion, and with that, he secured his first playoff berth in his first season as Brad Keselowski’s replacement behind the wheel of the #2 Ford.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 awesome photos of Joey Logano celebrating his NASCAR championship win

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano made a point to soak in every moment following his second NASCAR Cup Series championship win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It was a conscious effort to relish the first few minutes after he crossed the finish line first, beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott in the title hunt. He knew from his first championship in 2018 that those initial moments are exceptional and almost impossible to replicate.
Outsider.com

NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season

The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
FanBuzz

Joey Logano and His Son Hudson Shared a Special Victory Lane Moment That Was 3 Years in the Making

Hudson Logano was 10 months old when his dad won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and when Joey Logano won his second Cup title this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, he had a special surprise planned for his now four-year-old son. After coming with Dad to collect the checkered flag, Hudson got the chance to ride shotgun in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford while Joey ripped some celebratory donuts. It's an idea Joey got from Kevin Harvick, who did the same thing with his son Keelan after winning at Michigan International Speedway back in 2019.
CBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Joey Logano rides a wave to a second Cup Series championship

Ross Chastain made a historic move to sneak into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, had a season-high five victories in 2022. Christopher Bell won twice with his back against the wall to make the field. That left Joey Logano the forgotten man...

Comments / 0

Community Policy