Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says

Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
WALDORF, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect crashes stolen car into vehicle in Glen Burnie, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — An officer witnessed a suspect crash a stolen car into another stolen vehicle in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Tuesday, at around10:30 p.m., an officer on routine patrol witnessed a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, says the department.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Odenton man arrested for impersonating a police officer, police say

A 28-year-old Odenton man was arrested Tuesday for impersonating a police officer, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers conducted a traffic stop around 1 p.m. in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on a vehicle with a registration violation. When officers talked with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglar uses vehicle to smash through bay doors of Rosedale business, Belair Road burglar uses sledge hammer

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local burglaries and a robbery that were reported over the past week. At some point over the past two weeks, a storage unit was broken into in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The lock was broken off and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen from inside the unit.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MTA reviewing security after Severna Park man hijacks light rail, causes crash

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severna Park man hijacked an empty light rail train last week at the Cromwell Light Rail Station in Glen Burnie, according to charging documents. Jerimiah Moerke, a spokesman for the Maryland Transit Administration, said his agency was conducting a "comprehensive review of security protocols" after the incident.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner Michael Harrison releases body-camera video of fatal police shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released a body-worn camera video Tuesday from the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening a woman with a knife Sunday. The video shows the officer, identified as Zachary Rutherford, pulling up to the scene in West Baltimore, where he sees Tyree Moorehead on top of a woman and holding a large butcher knife at her head.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia pair accused of carrying out home invasion, shooting last month

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A man and woman from Columbia were arrested Tuesday after Howard County police said they carried out a home invasion last month that ended in a shooting. Tiffany Wilson, 39, and Kelly Francis Jr., 20, both face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, burglary, assault...
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police make arrest in deadly Owings Mills stabbing

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in Owings Mills on Monday. Homicide detectives responded to a business area in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported stabbing. Detectives located a victim at the scene who...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Parkville man charged with attempted murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Parkville man was arrested Monday after Baltimore police said he shot someone last month in Northeast Baltimore. David Boyd, 42, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Boyd shot a 29-year-old man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in string of burglaries, ATM thefts facing several charges in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men face several charges in Baltimore County after their involvement in a string of at least 26 burglaries and ATM thefts in and around the area. 44-year-old Stephan Vaughan, 39-year-old Frank Richardson, and 34-year-old Kobe Smith were arrested last week and now face charges including Second Degree Burglary, Destruction of Property, Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and several theft charges.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

