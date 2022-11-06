Read full article on original website
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
Everything Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said About Facing Alabama
The Crimson Tide will visit the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Alford: For Ole Miss, Alabama coming off a loss has a different feel about it
OXFORD — Had an Alabama defensive back been one or two steps quicker to an LSU freshman tight end on a two-point conversion play Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the narrative around the Crimson Tide would be the same as it’s been for years. The storyline would be...
Jamie Trachsel signs four for Ole Miss Softball
Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel announced the newest additions to the Rebel team as the class of 2023 put pen to paper Wednesday on National Signing Day. Trachsel's third signing class at Ole Miss, features top in-state talent and three players inside the top-200 in Extra Inning's rankings, with one incoming Rebel garnering Extra Elite 100 honors.
Ole Miss pulls away to take opener over Alcorn State
Matthew Murrell scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help host Ole Miss pull away
Courage, Lifting Her Voice: Ole Miss Sophomore Encourages Tough Conversations about Racial Injustice
As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford
Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose...
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season
University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
7 charged in Southaven sporting goods shoplift, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A 17-year-old, and six adults were arrested in a sporting goods shoplift in Southaven. On Nov. 4 at approximately 1:25 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way. When officers arrived, they arrested seven people. In addition to...
Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot after leaving work
JACKSON, Miss. — A University of Mississippi Medical Center employee was physically assaulted in a parking lot after leaving work, hospital officials said. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender demanded...
