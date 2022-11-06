ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Jamie Trachsel signs four for Ole Miss Softball

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel announced the newest additions to the Rebel team as the class of 2023 put pen to paper Wednesday on National Signing Day. Trachsel's third signing class at Ole Miss, features top in-state talent and three players inside the top-200 in Extra Inning's rankings, with one incoming Rebel garnering Extra Elite 100 honors.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Courage, Lifting Her Voice: Ole Miss Sophomore Encourages Tough Conversations about Racial Injustice

As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

South Panola High School Beauty Revue

Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Election Day 2022: where and when to vote in Oxford

Voters in Lafayette County will head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Among the positions voters will fill Tuesday is the newly-created County Court Judge. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation establishing a county court in Lafayette County back in February after its population rose...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Physician Predicts Severe Flu Season

University Health Services offers vaccines for prevention, antivirals for treatment. Fall at the University of Mississippi means new students, tailgating in The Grove and gearing up for the holidays. Unfortunately, it also means increased cases of the flu. “We had such light flu seasons the past two years,” said Dr....
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot after leaving work

JACKSON, Miss. — A University of Mississippi Medical Center employee was physically assaulted in a parking lot after leaving work, hospital officials said. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender demanded...
JACKSON, MS

