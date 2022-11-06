Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
Will Ferrell on What Drew Him to 'Spirited' 20 Years After Making 'Elf'
Will Ferrell’s Elf is one of the best Christmas movies ever. His portrayal of Buddy the Elf has brought joy to many across generations, but he hasn’t done a Christmas movie since — till director Sean Anders’ Spirited came along. He is set to once again to spread Christmas joy as The Ghost of Christmas Present, starring alongside comedic gold Ryan Reynolds. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about the reason why he hasn't done a holiday movie in so long, and his “crazy” experience doing the musical.
Collider
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think
There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.
Collider
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
Collider
From ‘Austin Powers 4’ To ‘Jurassic Park 4’: 10 Sequels We Almost Got To See
Theaters are dominated by sequels now, with fans returning, again and again, to check in other their favorite characters and the new adventures they embark upon. This year alone, we've seen Doctor Strange and Thor return for more action-packed adventures, while Top Gun: Maverick, a long-awaited legacy sequel, delighted fans and critics alike on its way to becoming the fifth highest-grossing domestic movie ever.
Collider
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have?
After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.
Collider
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Responds to Taylor Swift Fan Theories
Hey there, Swifties! If you heard little birdies and fan theories about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool 3, you'll have to curb your enthusiasm for now. Ryan Reynolds said that Swift would not be in the highly-anticipated sequel. The rumors and fan theories started with Reynolds posting a video with...
Guinness World Records Production Arm GWR Studios Strikes Content Deal With Short-Form Film Streamer WeShort
EXCLUSIVE: GWR Studios, the new production arm of Guinness World Records, GWR Studios, has entered into a content partnership with WeShort, an on-demand service for premium short-form films. The development agreement will see GWR Studios work with WeShort to create new original short-form series to stream on the platform in 2023. Furthermore, WeShort will become the premiere home of ten-part short-form series Guinness World Records, which features heart-warming stories behind the record attempts of amazing people around the world. WeShort bought the non-exclusive rights at Mipcom Cannes last month, where GWR Studios debuted with a slate of three titles. WeShort launched in 2021 and is...
Collider
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor Is as Strong as Thor and Hulk, Says Ryan Coogler
As MCU’s first mutant is days away from making his debut on the silver screen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have but one question on their mind, how strong Namor is going to be? While Nerds often like to compare their favorite superheroes pitting them against each other the MCU also likes to deliver on those expectations by featuring fights like Hulk vs Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel v Thor in What if…? In a new interview with Marvel’s official site director Ryan Coogler revealed he is as strong as Thor or Hulk and also reveals why it is difficult for other heroes to go toe-to-toe with him.
Collider
Why ‘Andor’ Didn’t Use Costumes From Other 'Star Wars' Projects
With a series like Andor, its showrunner Tony Gilroy has very carefully constructed a visual language with collaborators like production designer Luke Hull and costume designer Michael Wilkinson. While many viewers may not consciously recognize the impact that visuals have on a series with the depth and expansiveness of Andor, everything has its place and purpose for conveying meaning and propelling the story forward. During an interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt, Wilkinson spoke about how excited he was to explore the language of Star Wars costuming, which was first established all the way back in 1977, and explained why Gilroy’s vision for the series meant they couldn’t pull from the warehouse when it came to outfiting background performers.
Collider
Everyone Else Who's Been a Black Panther Besides T'Challa in The Comics
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting North American screens on November 11, 2022. The highly anticipated MCU release has already received high praise in early social media reactions, with many calling the film a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the first actor to play the hero on-screen. What hasn't been disclosed as of yet is who will take up the mantle of Black Panther. Marvel, very wisely, chose not to recast Boseman's T'Challa, opting instead to confront the tragedy of his loss, both on and off-screen, full-on. So while we may not know who the new Black Panther is going forward, we do know that there is a precedent set in the pages of Marvel Comics of others who have been Black Panther over the course of the character's comics history.
Collider
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Collider
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
How ‘Andor’ Reintroduced ‘Rogue One’s Rebel Sergeant Melshi
Six years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, took audiences on an exhilarating thrill ride through the turbulent mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. In addition to introducing an impressive new slate of characters like Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), it also featured an ensemble cast of minor characters that left a memorable impression on fans of the franchise. One of these characters, a Sergeant by the name of Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), was recently re-introduced in Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, and Collider has the details about how he was integrated back into the story so flawlessly.
Collider
Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Violent Night’ with Tommy Wirkola Q&A
If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller for the post-screening Q&A!
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
Comments / 0