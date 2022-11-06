El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in.

El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near Schuster when his vehicle struck the guardrail and rolled over. The crash happened near the UTEP campus.

His passenger, Monica Gabriela Saenz, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. Soto was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This was one of three fatal crashes that happened Sunday morning on El Paso roadways.

The investigation continues into the crash.

