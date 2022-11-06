ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso woman dies when ejected from vehicle that rolls over on I-10 near UTEP

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GyGn_0j0xGR7j00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 36-year-old El Paso woman was killed early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, when she was ejected from a vehicle that she was a passenger in.

El Paso police say at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a Cadillac Escalade driven by 36-year-old Vincent Manuel Soto was driving on Interstate 10 West near Schuster when his vehicle struck the guardrail and rolled over. The crash happened near the UTEP campus.

His passenger, Monica Gabriela Saenz, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. Soto was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This was one of three fatal crashes that happened Sunday morning on El Paso roadways.

The investigation continues into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Driver suffers serious injuries after Sun Metro Bus collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations unit is still investigating a traffic collision involving a Sun Metro Bus and a Chevy Impala on Tuesday by 3800 Rich Beem. The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:18 p.m., the unidentified driver was southbound on Rich Beem when he made a left turn onto […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man dies after being struck multiple times in five vehicle collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating a five-vehicle crash that left one-man dead early Tuesday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 42-year-old Veronica Dashner was westbound on I-10 near the Piedras exit when 36-year-old Jesus Nava rear-ended the Durango. Nava was reportedly driving […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound is open once again following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit. El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle. Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

West El Paso woman killed in single-vehicle rollover

UPDATE - El Paso Police identified the person killed in this early morning rollover. Monica Gabriela Saenz, 36, was a passenger in a 2015 Cadillac Escalade driven by Vincent Manuel Soto, 36. STI says Soto was westbound on I-10 when the Escalade struck the right guardrail near Schuster causing it...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash

UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy