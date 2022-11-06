Read full article on original website
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
From ‘Austin Powers 4’ To ‘Jurassic Park 4’: 10 Sequels We Almost Got To See
Theaters are dominated by sequels now, with fans returning, again and again, to check in other their favorite characters and the new adventures they embark upon. This year alone, we've seen Doctor Strange and Thor return for more action-packed adventures, while Top Gun: Maverick, a long-awaited legacy sequel, delighted fans and critics alike on its way to becoming the fifth highest-grossing domestic movie ever.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming the Sequel Was Cathartic
On November 11 we return to Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the theatrical release, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, sat down with Collier’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her experience returning to set following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, Nakia is a member of Wakanda’s central intelligence the War Dogs, and T’Challa’s (Boseman) partner. It was Nakia who softened King T’Challa to the idea of opening their realm’s borders and sharing their resources, which may prove to have detrimental consequences in Wakanda Forever.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Was "A Trailblazer" When It Came to Creating Wakanda and King T'Challa
Putting together a whole world in order to bring a movie to life is no easy task. That job is even more difficult when the movie is not even getting made, and an actor is forced to come up with their character’s background mostly on their own. When the late Chadwick Boseman was hired to play Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel wasn’t 100% sure if Black Panther was going to happen – and that means Boseman had to advocate for a lot of elements of a movie that could fall through. That’s what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler reveals in an interview to The Official Black Panther Podcast.
Zac Efron Shows off His Extreme Muscles the First Image From 'The Iron Claw'
A24 has unveiled the first look at their upcoming wrestling dramatic biopic The Iron Claw, about the legendary von Erich wrestling dynasty that ruled the sport from the 1950s until the 1990s. A24 took to Twitter to reveal the image, showcasing an enormous Zac Efron hitting a flying drop-kick on his opponent. Efron has clearly made serious efforts to get into convincing physical shape to take on the role of Kevin von Erich, the "Golden Warrior" of the family.
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor Is as Strong as Thor and Hulk, Says Ryan Coogler
As MCU’s first mutant is days away from making his debut on the silver screen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have but one question on their mind, how strong Namor is going to be? While Nerds often like to compare their favorite superheroes pitting them against each other the MCU also likes to deliver on those expectations by featuring fights like Hulk vs Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel v Thor in What if…? In a new interview with Marvel’s official site director Ryan Coogler revealed he is as strong as Thor or Hulk and also reveals why it is difficult for other heroes to go toe-to-toe with him.
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have?
After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
Everyone Else Who's Been a Black Panther Besides T'Challa in The Comics
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting North American screens on November 11, 2022. The highly anticipated MCU release has already received high praise in early social media reactions, with many calling the film a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the first actor to play the hero on-screen. What hasn't been disclosed as of yet is who will take up the mantle of Black Panther. Marvel, very wisely, chose not to recast Boseman's T'Challa, opting instead to confront the tragedy of his loss, both on and off-screen, full-on. So while we may not know who the new Black Panther is going forward, we do know that there is a precedent set in the pages of Marvel Comics of others who have been Black Panther over the course of the character's comics history.
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Responds to Taylor Swift Fan Theories
Hey there, Swifties! If you heard little birdies and fan theories about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool 3, you'll have to curb your enthusiasm for now. Ryan Reynolds said that Swift would not be in the highly-anticipated sequel. The rumors and fan theories started with Reynolds posting a video with...
Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Violent Night’ with Tommy Wirkola Q&A
If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller for the post-screening Q&A!
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Explores Loss and Legacy in One of the MCU’s Best Phase 4 Films
Even though he was only in four Marvel films, Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa felt integral to the MCU following his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. When Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) threw him off a waterfall during a ritualistic fight in Black Panther and when Thanos snapped him out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, we knew that even those films were positing the idea that the king of Wakanda might be gone, it was impossible to imagine that this universe would continue without its Black Panther.
Why ‘Andor’ Didn’t Use Costumes From Other 'Star Wars' Projects
With a series like Andor, its showrunner Tony Gilroy has very carefully constructed a visual language with collaborators like production designer Luke Hull and costume designer Michael Wilkinson. While many viewers may not consciously recognize the impact that visuals have on a series with the depth and expansiveness of Andor, everything has its place and purpose for conveying meaning and propelling the story forward. During an interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt, Wilkinson spoke about how excited he was to explore the language of Star Wars costuming, which was first established all the way back in 1977, and explained why Gilroy’s vision for the series meant they couldn’t pull from the warehouse when it came to outfiting background performers.
Why Butch Hartman’s 'Danny Phantom' Should Get a Revival
From My Life As A Teenage Robot to Invader Zim, Nickelodeon launched a number of well-loved, yet short-lived cartoons in the mid-2000s. Above the rest, Danny Phantom may have garnered the most committed fan base. Created by The Fairly OddParents showrunner Butch Hartman, Danny Phantom premiered on the network in April 2003 and wrapped in August 2007. Despite the show having a satisfying and climactic finale, many of its fans have since called for additional episodes. Hartman himself has even expressed sentiments that the series ended too soon, and on his YouTube channel, he has posted videos sketching what the characters would look like five or 10 years down the line. During these videos, he also muses about potential storylines and conflicts that the characters could encounter in their continued adventures. While these prospective sequels have long seemed like mere pipe-dreams, in today's world of peak television, 2000s nostalgia, and infinite programming opportunities through competing streaming services, a Danny Phantom continuation might be closer to real adaptation than ever before.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
