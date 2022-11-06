Read full article on original website
Police identify victims of Dayton shooting
When officers searched the home, they found two people, 55-year-old James Clay and 54-year-old Carolyn White dead. Both victims had been shot, police said.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Woman says man followed, groped her near popular trail in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping near the Wasson Way Trail. It happened Tuesday night, the victim says. She spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. “I was walking my dog by the LaRosa’s and Busken Bakery,” she...
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75, Cincinnati police say
Police responded to a crash near the Hopple Street exit at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. CPD said the crash is fatal.
36-year-old in 'critical but stable' condition following Fairfield shooting
A 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times along Sherwood Drive in Fairfield on Tuesday. Police have not arrested anyone or identified any suspects.
Butler County man killed by neighbor
King’s son called 911 saying the man was crazy and had come by the house several times “making statements,” our partners at WLWT reported.
Fox 19
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby
He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.
eaglecountryonline.com
Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township
Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKRC
Local Man charged after allegedly leading police on chase, hitting officer with his car
LINWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is under arrest after allegedly leading police on a chase and hitting an officer with his vehicle. It happened Sunday along Wilmer Court near Lunken Airport. Court documents say 21-year-old Adrian McFerrin was being chased by police when he pulled into a driveway...
Fox 19
2 minors arrested, 2 others wanted after suspect shoots at Hamilton County deputy
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects, including one who fired twice at a deputy and is searching for two others in connection with the incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyla Woods. No one was struck or hurt when...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local dog’s bark was certainly worse than its bite for a man accused of breaking into a Walnut Hills home. The victim’s neighbor credits the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, with alerting him to the suspect and slowing the man down while police were on the way.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say. It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash. Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
WYTV.com
Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court Wednesday
Last month, after a three-week trial with nearly two weeks of testimony and 14 hours of deliberation, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard declared a mistrial
WLWT 5
Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
