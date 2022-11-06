ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township

Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Ross Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say. It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash. Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy