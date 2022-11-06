Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's series "The Crown." Here are five other roles to catch her in.
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 1 Recap: A Storm Brews in Buckingham Palace
It’s anchors aweigh for The Crown Season 5, the first episodes since the death of Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth herself, and boy, was it a wave of nautical metaphors. To honor the episode and Britain’s rich maritime tradition, I’ll do my best to unleash a fleet of my own in this recap.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Future Lines of Succession to the Iron Throne Explained
When Ned Stark (Sean Bean) started investigating the truth about the parentage of Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) children, all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, he knew he was in for a doozy. After all, his predecessor as Hand of the King had died while looking into the same matter, and Robert had not just one, but dozens of bastards scattered across the Westerosi capital. When Ned found out that all of Queen Cersei’s (Lena Headey) children with Robert were actually her brother Jaime’s, it seemed like he had stumbled upon the biggest scandal in the whole history of Westeros. But the truth is that Ned Stark’s findings weren’t that impressive - at least not in comparison to some other messy family trees that came before. Say, for instance, the family tree behind the current showdown of different branches of House Targaryen taking place in House of the Dragon.
Collider
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Collider
Why ‘Andor’ Didn’t Use Costumes From Other 'Star Wars' Projects
With a series like Andor, its showrunner Tony Gilroy has very carefully constructed a visual language with collaborators like production designer Luke Hull and costume designer Michael Wilkinson. While many viewers may not consciously recognize the impact that visuals have on a series with the depth and expansiveness of Andor, everything has its place and purpose for conveying meaning and propelling the story forward. During an interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt, Wilkinson spoke about how excited he was to explore the language of Star Wars costuming, which was first established all the way back in 1977, and explained why Gilroy’s vision for the series meant they couldn’t pull from the warehouse when it came to outfiting background performers.
Collider
How M Links Bond to One of His Most Frightening Villains in 'Skyfall'
Sam Mendes's Skyfall, which celebrates its tenth anniversary today, is the deepest film within the entire James Bond franchise. After five decades, the series faced a question about the legacy of its protagonist. What role did an old-fashioned gentleman spy like 007 have in a modern world of espionage? Was Bond simply a release of the past, or could he be adapted into a hero for the 21st century? Skyfall reflects on Bond’s (Daniel Craig) past, revealing details about his upbringing and relationship with M (Judi Dench). Despite M’s tragic death, Bond emerges at the end of the film with a newfound confidence as he embarks on a new journey.
Collider
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
From ‘Austin Powers 4’ To ‘Jurassic Park 4’: 10 Sequels We Almost Got To See
Theaters are dominated by sequels now, with fans returning, again and again, to check in other their favorite characters and the new adventures they embark upon. This year alone, we've seen Doctor Strange and Thor return for more action-packed adventures, while Top Gun: Maverick, a long-awaited legacy sequel, delighted fans and critics alike on its way to becoming the fifth highest-grossing domestic movie ever.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
Collider
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
Collider
Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked
Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
Comments / 0