This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenLoogootee, IN
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
Owen Valley wins Play of The Night
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Owen Valley Patriots bring home Play of The Night honors this week. Devon Lee’s pick six sealed the Patriots sectional championship against Pike Central. Owen Valley will host Monrovia Friday night in the regional championship.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List
Trayce Jackson-Davis passed two more Indiana basketball legends on the school's all-time scoring list on Monday after he scored 15 points in the season opener. He's now No. 13 all-time with 1,603 points, with Brian Evans next on the list.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Indiana's Game With Morehead State
Indiana opened its season in fine fashion on Monday night, beating Morehead State 88-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We captured the game with our lenses, too, and here are 15 pictures from the game.
Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win
INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Drops Dime to Malik Reneau
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau connected for an easy bucket on Monday against Morehead State.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials,. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
wbiw.com
BNL to host Stellar Scholars event November 15th for dual credit courses
BEDFORD – On Tuesday, November 15th, Bedford North Lawrence High School will host their “Early College Night” for families to learn about the Stellar Scholars early college program at the BNL Performing Arts Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Stellar Scholars is a program that allows students to...
wbiw.com
Justin Sokeland to receive Distinguished Media Service Award for his continued coverage of High School Athletics
BEDFORD – WBIW Sports Writer Justin Sokeland will be presented the 2022-23 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 3. On Tuesday, November 8th, during the BNL Lady Stars Basketball game, Justin will be presented the award by IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig and Sports Information Director Jason Wille for his continued efforts in Sports coverage in Southern Indiana.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen updates Indiana QB situation following Penn State loss
Indiana has been struggling in the pocket this season and the quarterback conversation has become more of a heated debate. During Monday afternoon’s presser, Indiana’s coach Tom Allen discussed more of the quarterbacks’ issue for the Hoosiers. In a series of unfortunate events in Saturday’s tough defeat...
wbiw.com
Erin Houchin victorious in Indiana’s Ninth District
SALEM – Erin Houchin has been elected to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. “I am honored that Hoosiers across Indiana’s Ninth District have entrusted me with their votes, and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in Congress,” said Houchin. “You can count on me to be the fighter we need to stand up for this district, to push back against extreme liberal policies that are crushing the American Dream, and make our country a safe, prosperous, and respected country it was just a few short years ago. It’s time to get to work and bring our Hoosier conservative values to Washington, and we’re going to do just that.”
wbiw.com
Mitchell’s Cadden McCormick named Genius Jock for the month of November
MITCHELL – Cadden McCormick, a senior at Mitchell High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of November presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Cadden, the son of John and Sandra McCormick, represents the student-athlete in every aspect imaginable...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
