SALEM – Erin Houchin has been elected to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. “I am honored that Hoosiers across Indiana’s Ninth District have entrusted me with their votes, and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in Congress,” said Houchin. “You can count on me to be the fighter we need to stand up for this district, to push back against extreme liberal policies that are crushing the American Dream, and make our country a safe, prosperous, and respected country it was just a few short years ago. It’s time to get to work and bring our Hoosier conservative values to Washington, and we’re going to do just that.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO