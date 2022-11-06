Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The 15 best World War I movies of all time
From ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ to ‘Gallipoli’: Great War films ranked by historical accuracy. World War I has inspired not just some of the greatest war films, but a few of the greatest films ever made. Maybe because they’ve wrestled with complex themes of sacrifice, trauma, justice, social hierarchy, nationhood and the nature of comradeship, and eschewed simpler heroics, films like Paths of Glory, All Quiet on the Western Front and La Grande Illusion have only grown in stature over the years.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
ComicBook
Halo Behind-the-Scenes Video Highlights Creation of Weapon and Vehicle Props (Exclusive)
One of the best aspects of 2022's Halo TV series was the realistic props that were created for the show. While Halo used a fair amount of CGI in some of its bigger action sequences, the Paramount+ series also contained a number of realistic weapons and vehicles that greatly resembled what has been seen in various Halo games over the years. Now, a new video courtesy of CBS from the upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD release of Season 1 of Halo has shed more light on what this creation process was like.
Netflix's War Movie "All Quiet On The Western Front" Will Leave You Pondering
The internet is loudly applauding this quiet movie.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman
The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their gravesIn the early morning hours of June 16, 1959, George Reeves, who was the first to make the superhero an icon when he played the titular role in the inaugural TV series, was found dead in his bedroom, naked with a bullet...
thedigitalfix.com
Lord of the Rings fans have spotted a new Aragorn detail in the movies
Fans of the Lord of the Rings movies are an unusually observant bunch, and now they’ve spotted yet another hidden detail about Aragorn. It’s fair to say that the Lord of the Rings movies, which are now all almost two decades old, have stood the test of time.
Collider
10 Greatest Westerns of All Time, Ranked
The Western genre has been a staple in cinema since the thirties. Giving American audiences a wide range of heroic gun-toting cowboys to cheer for as they brave the wild lands of western America. Over the years the western genre has changed, molded by the times in which it was made, becoming more of a mirror to present society than the actual period the genre is portraying.
EW.com
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie
Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
Collider
How M Links Bond to One of His Most Frightening Villains in 'Skyfall'
Sam Mendes's Skyfall, which celebrates its tenth anniversary today, is the deepest film within the entire James Bond franchise. After five decades, the series faced a question about the legacy of its protagonist. What role did an old-fashioned gentleman spy like 007 have in a modern world of espionage? Was Bond simply a release of the past, or could he be adapted into a hero for the 21st century? Skyfall reflects on Bond’s (Daniel Craig) past, revealing details about his upbringing and relationship with M (Judi Dench). Despite M’s tragic death, Bond emerges at the end of the film with a newfound confidence as he embarks on a new journey.
How the Victorians Took Us to the Moon by Iwan Rhys Morus review – science’s showmen
As he unveiled Tesla’s new humanoid robot, Optimus, this September, Elon Musk spoke with characteristic flamboyance about the device’s potential. “This means a future of abundance,” he declared. “A future where there is no poverty … It really is a fundamental transformation of civilisation as we know it.” Perhaps deliberately, he was echoing the tone of his company’s namesake, Nikola Tesla, who in the 1890s was making similarly bold claims about his own work-in-progress. With his new system of wireless telegraphy, Tesla insisted, battleships would be controlled remotely, meaning that pretty soon “war would be abolished” and there would be a “revolution in the politics of the whole world”.
Collider
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order
One ring to rule them all! The stories of the Hobbits and their adventures have been around for decades. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (better known as J.R.R. Tolkien) wrote The Hobbit in 1937 and The Lord of the Rings in 1954. Of course, filmmaker Peter Jackson was able to take those two books and turn […]
ComicBook
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Kill Bill and Clash of the Titans Inspired Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Series (Exclusive)
Mad Cave Studios is about to take fans on a wild journey through a war among Gods, and we've got all the exclusive details and your first look at the new series titled Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The new series, which aims to be a mix of Kill Bill and Clash of the Titans, features the team of writer Mark London (Battlecats, Wolvenheart), artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering (Green Lantern, Black Panther), colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian), and letterer Rus Wooton (The Walking Dead), and will also feature covers by Ryan Kincaid (Vampirella, Red Sonja). Fans will follow Artemis, who is the daughter of Zeus and is on a mission to get payback on the Gods that wronged her, and you can check out a preview of the new series starting on the next slide and the official description below.
Collider
‘The White Lotus' Season 2 Shines a Harsh Spotlight on Our Investment in Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Only two episodes into its second season, HBO’s The White Lotus continues its reign as one of the sharpest social commentaries on television. Well-known for its critique of rich culture and the privileges that come with wealth, The White Lotus also masterfully extends its social commentary beyond just mocking the elite.
“Andor” shows how exploitation leads to the Dark Side, from bureaucratic drudgery to prison labor
There are enough stories about the wrongfully convicted to make the circumstances that land the titular hero of "Andor" in prison seem entirely plausible. In the drama's seventh episode, "Announcement," Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is hiding out beachside in a place called Niamo. He has money, romantic companionship and an appropriately low profile under the alias Keef Girgo.
Collider
In 'No Country for Old Men,' the Real Danger Is Meaninglessness
Using the genre of a neo-western, the Coen brothers' No Country for Old Men encapsulates, through its three main characters, the feeling of emptiness and hammers home the point its title so curtly dictates. Exemplifying the wonder for purpose and meaning of man's existence, the picture instead makes its viewers wallow in their own dread, showing that the world is going too fast for them to keep up no matter how hard they try. In the bleakness of its storytelling and its utter lack of a score, Joel and Ethan Coen blast the audience with this painful truth – life is no more than a frustrating endeavor which leaves these characters no choice but to traverse its meaninglessness. No Country for Old Men's characters force the viewers to revel in the mere absurdity of both the film and their everyday lives. This story leaves a void inside their hearts and minds that's perpetually left open for the buzzards to feast.
