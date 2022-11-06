Read full article on original website
Crypto Market Could See Biggest Crash In History If Binance Cancels FTX Acquisition — Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX has warned that a decision by Binance to pull out of the FTX acquisition arrangement could plunge the crypto market into a deeper crisis. Weighing in on the FTX liquidity saga Wednesday, Hayes noted that whereas Binance had expressed interest...
Interest in BudBlockz Surges After Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ $185M Purchase of a Major Cannabis Business
Many cannabis enthusiasts are beginning to take an interest in BudBlockz (BLUNT), most evident in the recent turn of events. When the news about PDiddy’s whooping investment into the cannabis market broke out over the weekend, many did not know what to expect. The billionaire set the tone for one of the most critical conversations in the crypto market.
Can Oryen sustain its recent surge during the presale?
Oryen (ORY), the newest reserve currency and a product on the BNB Smart Chain, has already seen a remarkable price increase. This is a significant win for those who purchased its ORY token very early. But fortunately, this brand-new cryptocurrency gem’s growth appears to continue. Oryen (ORY) The Oryen...
XT.COM Announces Official Listing of BIGP Token On Its Trading Platform
Global digital assets trading platform XT.COM has announced the official listing of BIGP, an ERC-20 token based on the Bartersmart blockchain. This will see BIGP going live on XT.com from 2022-11-08. XT.COM is a social-infused digital assets trading platform committed to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free...
Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO
The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
Sport Infinity: This Esport Coin Presale Is Set To Take The Crypto Market By Storm
Although the cryptocurrency markets have shown signs of recovery recently, many projects are still expected to be significantly down in 2022, making this an ideal time for crypto presale projects like sportinfinity to offer substantial proceeds. While the year has been rough for the market’s top coins, those who got...
Decentralized Social (DeSo) Hires Former Meta and Pinterest Tech Executive
After years spent fine-tuning its infrastructure, Decentralized Social (DeSo) has launched to another level. This follows the leadership decision to hire former Meta and Pinterest executive Salil Shah. Coincidentally, Shah’s appointment comes when the platform is experiencing massive growth, achieving 120% month-over-month growth. Recently, the fast-growing blockchain received over $200...
MyNearWallet launches decentralized exchanges (DEX) via Ref Finance
MyNearWallet, a non-custodial web-based wallet that exists within the NEAR ecosystem, has successfully implemented a decentralized swapping feature within its app, providing a direct peer-to-peer trading mechanism based on smart contract execution. Thanks to the partnership with the Ref Finance platform that is also built on NEAR protocol, MyNearWallet users are welcome to comfortably enjoy the key advantages of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as complete anonymity, more secure solutions for exchanges and the full control of personal funds.
Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, ClubRare Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
As it grows its global presence through the Ethereum blockchain, ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition. Tokens worth $100,000 will be awarded in the competition, which kicked off on November 2 and will run through November 30. This is in preparation for the release...
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
Ethereum’s Buterin Wants The Crypto Industry To Limit Its Reliance On Institutional Investors — Here’s Why
Vitalik Buterin wants the digital assets industry to taper its pursuit of institutional investors. He argues that the ecosystem had not yet attained the sort of maturity that would enable them to thrive with other classes of investors. The inflow of institutional capital has played a vital role in keeping...
MarginX: World’s First Community-Based DEX Goes Live on Function X Blockchain
MarginX has launched on the Function-X blockchain. The DEX (decentralized exchange) features high liquidity and throughput. It also boasts one of the lowest gas fees in the industry. Thanks to its unique multi-chain and on-chain functionalities. The platform’s success is apparent, having reported over 45 billion USDT transactions during its...
MATIC, XRP, Solana, DOGE Ripe For November Boost As Bitcoin Bulls Eye $25,000 Breakout
Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with the Fed and the Bank of England raising interest rates, Bitcoin held tightly above $20,000. In the past seven days, the top cryptocurrency has grown by 2% and was trading at $20,721 after a 2.40% drop in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Ethereum...
Should You Take Advantage Of Oryen ICO Bonuses Before It’s Too Late?
Oryen is a brand-new ICO that provides exceptional advantages. The project focuses on creating a simple auto-staking environment where users are rewarded for keeping $ORY tokens in wallets. Several one-of-a-kind features collaborate to provide holders with a constant 90% APY and hourly rebase rewards. With weekly updates of rates and...
QuipuSwap And Allbridge Partner To Launch Cross-Chain Bridge Between Tezos And 15 Other Blockchains
QuipuSwap, a decentralized exchange, and Allbridge have partnered to launch a cross-chain bridge between Tezos and 15 other blockchains. The new cross-chain bridge will reportedly help users move liquidity to or from Tezos from other blockchains without selling their assets or intermediaries such as CEXs. The bridge will help mitigate the barrier to entry for users, helping them access all benefits and hidden gems created on the Tezos blockchain.
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
Software marketplace G2 has rewarded Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, with nine badges. Based on the responses from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report. Chainwire has received accolades for being a high performer, users’ most likely...
Tezro: Bringing Instant Messaging and Digital Assets Services Under One Roof
PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Safety is every crypto enthusiast’s top-most priority. After all, you wouldn’t want your cryptocurrency wallet to be compromised and your coins stolen. Tezro is one such service that goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to keeping your information safe. Hackers cannot access your cash stored in Tezro since it uses the most cutting-edge encryption methods currently in use. Furthermore, Tezro gets updates regularly to update its security measures.
FTX-Alameda’s Financial Crisis Sends Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Tumbling As The Week Opens
The crisis rocking FTX and Alameda have adversely affected the prices of major digital assets as they record double-digit losses. Sam Bankman-Fried downplays the reports that his firm is standing on brittle ice, saying, “FTX is fine.”. Binance states that it will begin unloading the last of its FTT...
Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...
The POLEMOS ARENA Earn as You Play Game Based on the BNB Smart Chain
To put it simply, Polemos Arena is a chess-themed MMORPG set in a decentralized blockchain network called BNB Smart Chain. Players can earn POLE by taking part in several activities and game modes. The market is a place where players can buy, sell, and trade NFT with one another. GAMEPLAY.
