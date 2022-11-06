LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO