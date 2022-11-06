Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023...
1011now.com
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. The 2023 signing class was ranked No. 18 accoding to Extra Inning Softball. Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
1011now.com
Nebraska QB Thompson doubtful vs. Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson may be unavailable for the second straight week. Thompson did not practice on Tuesday, due to an elbow injury. The junior QB missed the Huskers’ contest on Saturday against Minnesota. “Just looking at him today, I probably will rule out Casey...
1011now.com
Husker football team readies for Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Nebraska Football Team is preparing for its biggest test of the season. Michigan is ahead of the Huskers. The Wolverines are ranked third in the country....
1011now.com
Huskers blow by Omaha, 100-36
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women’s basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women’s basketball...
1011now.com
Enjoying the outdoors at Doane University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students who attend college in Crete have many opportunities, including the chance to appreciate nature throughout Doane University’s campus. We visited with Mike Hatfield, who is the curator of the Osterhout Arborteum at Doane. “The Arboretum was established by David Osterhout,” Hatfield said. “We are...
1011now.com
Local student-athletes sign NLIs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of student-athletes across the 1011 NOW viewing area signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. November 9th marked the first day of the early signing period for college-bound players. The local signees ranged from soccer to swimming and spanned all divisions of college athletics. Watch...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: What goes up must come down...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will climb into record breaking territory on Wednesday before crashing throughout the day on Thursday. Very warm and windy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska with record or near record highs possible. On the other side of the front it will be sharply colder with temperatures in the 30s. South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in eastern Nebraska. The record high for Lincoln today is 74 degrees set in 1999 and then tied in 2019.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...
1011now.com
Casey’s providing free coffee for veterans on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Nov. 11, Casey’s is providing free coffee for all active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude. Casey’s is also raising money for ‘Hope For The Warriors’ and ‘Children of Fallen Patriots’ foundations by encouraging their customers to round up their purchases until Nov. 29.
1011now.com
Early voting in Lancaster County
Currently, Nebraska’s minimum wage sits at $9 per hour. The proposed initiative would raise that rate by about $1.50 each year until 2026 to $15 per hour. 10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need. Updated: 20 hours ago. 10/11 Cares is partnering with the...
1011now.com
Celebrating the Holidays at the Lied Center
The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
1011now.com
Peru State College gives students an edge in the working world
PERU, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent visit to the “Campus of a Thousand Oaks”, we learned about some opportunities students have there to build a bright future. You could say Peru State College is giving students an edge in the working world. For example, the school offers three criminal justice majors where students get important training.
1011now.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
1011now.com
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
1011now.com
Streets to temporarily close Nov. 13 for Veterans Parade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
1011now.com
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In one of several Congressional races garnering national attention, Nebraska’s 2nd District was a fight to the bitter end. Republican Rep. Don Bacon won a fourth term serving the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and one the GOP tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting.
1011now.com
Portion of Saltillo Road to close November 9
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Saltillo Road between South 25th and South 27th streets will be closed for railroad track repair. This project is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The recommended detour is South 27th Street to Yankee Hill...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police find missing elderly man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found a missing 90-year-old man on Tuesday. Police said in a tweet that 90-year-old Forrest Shepard was found.
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County Risk Dial remains in low yellow for fourth week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low yellow for a fourth consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Comments / 0