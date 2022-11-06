QuipuSwap, a decentralized exchange, and Allbridge have partnered to launch a cross-chain bridge between Tezos and 15 other blockchains. The new cross-chain bridge will reportedly help users move liquidity to or from Tezos from other blockchains without selling their assets or intermediaries such as CEXs. The bridge will help mitigate the barrier to entry for users, helping them access all benefits and hidden gems created on the Tezos blockchain.

16 HOURS AGO