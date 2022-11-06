ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Can Oryen sustain its recent surge during the presale?

Oryen (ORY), the newest reserve currency and a product on the BNB Smart Chain, has already seen a remarkable price increase. This is a significant win for those who purchased its ORY token very early. But fortunately, this brand-new cryptocurrency gem’s growth appears to continue. Oryen (ORY) The Oryen...
New Metrics Reveals Why Crypto Market Prices Swing Bullish or Bearish

According to data from Santiment, the relationship between social sentiment and crypto bullish and bearish price directions has been forming a new dynamic. In a tweet, the crypto social sentiments analysis platform noted that swing trades during the month had been dictated by how often bullish and bearish calls are happening despite the long-term negative sentiment.
Sport Infinity: This Esport Coin Presale Is Set To Take The Crypto Market By Storm

Although the cryptocurrency markets have shown signs of recovery recently, many projects are still expected to be significantly down in 2022, making this an ideal time for crypto presale projects like sportinfinity to offer substantial proceeds. While the year has been rough for the market’s top coins, those who got...
QuipuSwap And Allbridge Partner To Launch Cross-Chain Bridge Between Tezos And 15 Other Blockchains

QuipuSwap, a decentralized exchange, and Allbridge have partnered to launch a cross-chain bridge between Tezos and 15 other blockchains. The new cross-chain bridge will reportedly help users move liquidity to or from Tezos from other blockchains without selling their assets or intermediaries such as CEXs. The bridge will help mitigate the barrier to entry for users, helping them access all benefits and hidden gems created on the Tezos blockchain.
MyNearWallet launches decentralized exchanges (DEX) via Ref Finance

MyNearWallet, a non-custodial web-based wallet that exists within the NEAR ecosystem, has successfully implemented a decentralized swapping feature within its app, providing a direct peer-to-peer trading mechanism based on smart contract execution. Thanks to the partnership with the Ref Finance platform that is also built on NEAR protocol, MyNearWallet users are welcome to comfortably enjoy the key advantages of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as complete anonymity, more secure solutions for exchanges and the full control of personal funds.
MarginX: World’s First Community-Based DEX Goes Live on Function X Blockchain

MarginX has launched on the Function-X blockchain. The DEX (decentralized exchange) features high liquidity and throughput. It also boasts one of the lowest gas fees in the industry. Thanks to its unique multi-chain and on-chain functionalities. The platform’s success is apparent, having reported over 45 billion USDT transactions during its...
Bitcoin.com’s VERSE Utility Token Public Sale Goes Live

The Bitcoin.com team has unveiled its VERSE token sale to the public. Whitelisted users can acquire assets with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The move is critical in expanding access to decentralized finance through a utility token. VERSE Public Sale Goes Live. The Bitcoin.com team announced the launch of its VERSE...
Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO

The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
Should You Take Advantage Of Oryen ICO Bonuses Before It’s Too Late?

Oryen is a brand-new ICO that provides exceptional advantages. The project focuses on creating a simple auto-staking environment where users are rewarded for keeping $ORY tokens in wallets. Several one-of-a-kind features collaborate to provide holders with a constant 90% APY and hourly rebase rewards. With weekly updates of rates and...
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges

Software marketplace G2 has rewarded Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, with nine badges. Based on the responses from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report. Chainwire has received accolades for being a high performer, users’ most likely...
Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...
Metacade, GALA, and ENJ: Three Projects that Can Lead the Metaverse Charge

The metaverse industry is expected to be the hottest sector of the blockchain over the next few years. Three of those with early mover potential are Gala Games (GALA), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Metacade (MCADE). This article will highlight the potential for all three as they roll out into the upcoming virtual universe.

