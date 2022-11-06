The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO