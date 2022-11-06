ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

M Sheckleman
3d ago

Bass is just another useless politician collecting paychecks while making backroom deals to line her bank accounts.

Jacksprat
3d ago

Apparently, nobody gives a 💩 with what you have to say. Vote Rick Caruso for mayor!

foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

LA in crisis: Troubled city has stark choice for next mayor

With Los Angeles City Hall in turmoil, voters Tuesday have a stark choice in selecting their next mayor: a progressive Democratic congresswoman who could become the first Black woman to hold the job, or a billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat whose election would represent a turn to the political right for the liberal city of nearly 4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following

As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
change-links.org

Critical Race Theory and LA City Council Racism

The people of Los Ángeles have spoken— they expect three city council resignations. One down…. When former L.A. City council member and president Nury Martínez had the audacity to believe stepping down from her role as city council President would provide sufficient absolution from her racist wrongdoings, the people of Los Ángeles got louder. And most of these Angelenos that are now standing in the city council chambers demanding the three city council members that partook in this racist, divisive conversation all resign immediately represent the very same Black and Indigenous people denigrated in this leaked conversation that in one awful display of racism downplayed the importance of Blacks’ votes while ridiculing a Black child and indigenous Angelenos. The public outcry was so loud, it was heard all the way to the White House.
LOS ANGELES, CA
