Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Tens of thousands of votes need to be counted in Nevada: What does the process look like?
UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon the mail drop boxes at election day polling places received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters. Joe Gloria Clark County registrar will provide more details on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. to the media. Clark County added 14,000 ballots to its vote count. In the U.S. Senate […]
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
Nevada governor election update: race not called yet
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Nevada Senate and Gubernatorial Candidates Predict Victory
Both gubernatorial candidates acknowledged that it will take days before final vote totals are known. In Washoe County, the registrar says about 60% of early voting came in through mail ballots.
2022 Election Live Blog: Amodei wins; Judge denies effort to keep polls open late; Clark, Washoe delay count of mail ballots
The latest updates on Election Day 2022 in Nevada from the staff of The Nevada Independent. The post 2022 Election Live Blog: Amodei wins; Judge denies effort to keep polls open late; Clark, Washoe delay count of mail ballots appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Many Nevada races could be a toss-up, UNLV professor says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many races in Nevada’s 2022 election could go “red” or blue” due to the razor-slim margins for polls, according to a UNLV professor. Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller has been tracking the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt, which has been the costliest race in Nevada history at $180 million to $190 million, he said. Across the Valley, many other Congressional races are also extremely competitive.
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Nevada Candidates Vote In-Person, Others Vote Early
Adam Laxalt and Governor Steve Sisolak voted on Election Day. The DOJ will monitor polls in 24 states, including Nevada in Washoe and Clark counties. There are 66 voting sites in Washoe County.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
