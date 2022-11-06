ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Many Nevada races could be a toss-up, UNLV professor says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many races in Nevada’s 2022 election could go “red” or blue” due to the razor-slim margins for polls, according to a UNLV professor. Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller has been tracking the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt, which has been the costliest race in Nevada history at $180 million to $190 million, he said. Across the Valley, many other Congressional races are also extremely competitive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefallonpost.org

Senior Cut Days - a Made in Nevada Movie Premiers in Fallon Friday

A Baltimore filmmaker spent five months in Northern Nevada making a movie earlier this year that premiers at the Fox Peak Theater on Friday night, November 11, at 7 p.m. The suspense thriller from Director/Producer Alvin Gray tells the story of two young women traveling to a small town in Northern Nevada called Oldtown to film a documentary on the story of Julia Bulette. While taking a quick rest on the outskirts of town, the two stop for food and come across much more than a ghost story.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Powerball Ticket Sold in Southern California Snags Record $2.04 Billion Win

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
CALIFORNIA STATE

