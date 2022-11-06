ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 4

TRUTH
3d ago

we shouldn't allow dark money in politics and lobbyists should not be writing bills for politicians to pass. Or am I the only one who. 🤔

Reply(1)
2
MSNBC

Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’

In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure

Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor

During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

