TRUTH
3d ago
we shouldn't allow dark money in politics and lobbyists should not be writing bills for politicians to pass. Or am I the only one who. 🤔
Arizona’s Prop 211 aimed at ‘dark money’ but critics call it ‘unconstitutional cancel culture’
(The Center Square) – Among the 10 non-candidate decisions Arizona voters can choose from on their ballots Tuesday is Proposition 211, a measure supporters say would eliminate “dark money” but opponents warn could reach far beyond political campaign disclosure. Voters will decide whether to require “additional disclosures...
MSNBC
Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’
In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
knau.org
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure
Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
12news.com
Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race
PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor
During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MSNBC
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Monday night said the midterm elections could be stolen without providing any evidence. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's political trajectory from Obama supporter to election denier.Nov. 8, 2022.
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
The Disturbing Things You Hear at a GOP Rally in a Swing State
PHOENIX – In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the consensus among right-wing activists seems to be clear: The only way Democratic candidates can possibly win in these parts is if they commit fraud. “A party that has cheated will cheat again,” said Lindsay Graham, better known as “Patriot Barbie,” following...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
12news.com
'It's given me peace of mind': Why passage of Prop. 209 matters to Arizonans with medical debt
PHOENIX — Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day. The latest results show 72% of voters supported Prop 209, which limits how much income can...
fox10phoenix.com
No Address': Film crew highlighting nationwide homeless problem comes to Arizona
A new feature film called "No Address" is being shot to address America's homeless problem. The film crew visited areas with the worst homeless crises - and thought brought them here to Arizona.
12news.com
Arizona election results: Ballot propositions 130 209, 211 pass; 128 Legislature initiative rejected
PHOENIX — There were 10 ballot propositions that voters got to decide which, if any, should be codified into law. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status and decreasing medical debt interest rates. The description...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
