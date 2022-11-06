Read full article on original website
California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who also won reelection and like Newsom may run for president.
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham’s reelection in a state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty...
A brief cool down leads to a nice weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front has brought much cooler air to southern Arizona and we'll be feeling the chill going into the end of the week. Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 60s, but overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s to finish the week.
Another storm system will bring cooler temperatures to finish the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system is moving across the Southwest and will bring more weather changes to southern Arizona. A cold front will sweep across the region and bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures, a few rain showers and even a few light snow showers to elevations above 8,000'.
