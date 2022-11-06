ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDCG G105

Queen Elizabeth & Tom Cruise Became Secret Friends Weeks Before Her Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf1Oi_0j0xE4Dv00
Photo : Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II struck up an unlikely friendship with Top Gun actor Tom Cruise shortly before her death. According to Page Six, a source told London's Sunday Times that the late monarch "really hit it off" with Cruise over the summer.

Cruise participated in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but her declining health meant the Queen couldn't make it to every event. That didn't stop her from meeting the Mission Impossible star though.

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together,” the source revealed.

The visit went well and Cruise was reportedly given the opportunity to fire a ceremonial gun. "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter," the source said.

The two had plans for a lunch date but the Queen passed away in Balmoral on September 8th before it could happen. During the Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant, Crusie talked about his admiration for the late Queen.

"She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion," he said. "What she has accomplished has been historic."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Popculture

King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly

Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
rsvplive.ie

Kate Middleton wows in beautiful blazer from Zara and it costs less than €30

Kate Middleton is not only known for her duties as former Duchess of Cambridge and now Princess of Wales - she is also adored for her incredible sense of style. The wife of Prince William is often decked out head to toe in designer clothes, which is no surprise given her status in the Royal Family.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy