Toys for Tots accepting donations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might have started to see Toys for Tots drop boxes around the area. Jefferson County Toys for Tots co-coordinators Michelle Tinsley and Laura Reff say the drop boxes are at 73 locations throughout the county. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
Student organizes spaghetti dinner fundraiser
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old student has organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center. Kailyn Scheible and her mother, Korin, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above. Kailyn organized the fundraiser as part of...
Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boots, blankets and bikes. A group of veterans is giving back to keep the homeless warm before winter. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association handed out cold weather packs to the homeless over the weekend at the Butler Pavilion in Watertown. Operation Warmfront was originally designed...
Luigi's Pizzeria to host twelfth annual free Thanksgiving Day meal November 24
BOONVILLE- It was twelve-years-ago when Luigi's Pizzeria put on their first of what was soon to be many consecutive, free Thanksgiving Day meals for anyone in the community. The original intent was to offer a place for those who may not have nearby family or friends to have a place to spend Thanksgiving. The initiative has since blossomed into a community effort, with several volunteers showing up the past few years to deliver meals to those as far as Lowville and beyond.
Chimes ring out across Sackets Harbor, thanks to volunteers
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Every day the village of Sackets Harbor is treated to charming chimes, thanks to a group of bell ringers. The United Presbyterian Church has had the 10 chimes since 1900 but for many years their clappers stayed still — until recently. “It seems...
James O. LaPlante, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James O. LaPlante, 75, of Thompson Blvd., Watertown, passed away November 7, 2022, at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Rosanne Weir. Arrangements are incomplete with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.
Gary T. Durdon, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary T. Durdon, 79, Watertown, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Gary was born in Ogdensburg, New York on June 8, 1943, the son of Nicholas and Geraldine (Walker) Higgins. He married Kathleen Mae Sullivan on October 28, 1961, his true...
State awards Jefferson County SPCA $190K
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is getting nearly $190,000 from the state to expand services. The money comes from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The SPCA has been awarded $189,767 for expansion of services in a new veterinary wing for sick or injured...
Volunteers aim to beautify Watertown one tree at a time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two piles of mulch, 40 trees, and a whole lot of volunteers. On Saturday, Watertown held it’s 21st annual fall tree planting event. This year’s target for beautification? Pleasant Street. “The goal of a project such as this is to help make neighborhoods...
Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol E. Burker Dixon, 81, went to heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10-12 noon with a memorial service at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Jefferson County SPCA: Waylon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waylon is a sweetheart who would do best in a home with no other dogs. Jefferson County SPCA board member Kim Couch says the 6-year-old is energetic and needs to be taught a few boundaries. She also talked about Pets for Patriots, a program the...
Watertown to resume brush & yard waste pickup
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city DPW will resume picking up residents’ yard waste and brush starting Thursday. The pickups were suspended Monday because of mechanical issues with two of the city’s recycling trucks. City officials say the pickups will continue with Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes,...
Howard N. “Zip” Rogers, 83, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Howard N. “Zip” Rogers passed away Wednesday, November 9th at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 83 years old. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 12th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 noon – 2:00 pm. Burial in Woodside Cemetery will follow the service.
Ollie’s, discount stores help shoppers as inflation rises
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just in time for the holiday season, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown has moved to a new location. It held its grand opening Tuesday. Amid high inflation rates, some customers are saying Ollie’s and discount stores like it are making holiday shopping a lot easier.
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning. Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke. Crews were able to contain...
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Department of Public Works is temporarily suspending the collection of brush and yard waste. The DPW says two of its recycling trucks have mechanical issues. Officials say they hope to have them fixed by the end of the day Wednesday so crews can get...
Thelma Schneider, 96, of Henderson Harbor
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Schneider of Henderson Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5th. She was 96 years old. Thelma was the only child of Arthur and Thelma Buhrow in Chicago, Ill. She enrolled in President Roosevelt’s Cadet Nursing Corp., of WWII, graduating from Cook County School of Nursing in 1948.
Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
