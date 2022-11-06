BOONVILLE- It was twelve-years-ago when Luigi's Pizzeria put on their first of what was soon to be many consecutive, free Thanksgiving Day meals for anyone in the community. The original intent was to offer a place for those who may not have nearby family or friends to have a place to spend Thanksgiving. The initiative has since blossomed into a community effort, with several volunteers showing up the past few years to deliver meals to those as far as Lowville and beyond.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO